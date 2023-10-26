 Skip navigation
Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL Week 8 Best Bets: Dolphins vs Patriots, Panthers vs Texans, Chargers vs Bears
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Penn State v Ohio State
College Football Week 9 Best Bets: Penn State, Purdue, UCF vs WVU, Louisville vs Duke
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 14 USC at Notre Dame
Friday at 4: Notre Dame’s football future will be most determined by President Fr. John Jenkins’s successor

nbc_pl_cptot_ayewgoal_231027.jpg
Ayew’s volley reduces Palace’s deficit to Spurs
nbc_bfa_silverresponseondomesticviolence_231027.jpg
Silver’s response on domestic violence falls short
nbc_pl_cptot_heunggoal_231027.jpg
Son slots home Tottenham’s second v. Palace

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_pl_cptot_ayewgoal_231027.jpg
Ayew’s volley reduces Palace’s deficit to Spurs
nbc_bfa_silverresponseondomesticviolence_231027.jpg
Silver’s response on domestic violence falls short
nbc_pl_cptot_heunggoal_231027.jpg
Son slots home Tottenham’s second v. Palace

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Larson, Bell to keep up intensity at Martinsville

October 26, 2023 03:03 PM
Rick Allen, Brad Daugherty and Kyle Petty discuss how they expect Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell to approach the race at Martinsville and the importance of maintaining a good rhythm in preparation for Phoenix.
nbc_nas_mm_martinsvillememories_231026.jpg
3:36
Standout moments from Martinsville playoff race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_champ4drivers_231026.jpg
3:24
Larson, Bell to keep up intensity at Martinsville
Now Playing
nbc_nas_campbellchastain_231026.jpg
3:21
Martinsville Speedway’s Campbell set for playoffs
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_martinsvillepreview_231026.jpg
4:36
Predicting the final two Cup Championship 4 spots
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_mvillepreview_231023.jpg
8:05
Who will join Larson, Bell in Championship 4?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_larson_231023.jpg
6:21
Larson to blame for own mistake at Homestead-Miami
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_blaneyhamlintruex_231023.jpg
8:59
Blaney sits above cutline after impressive run
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_bell_231023.jpg
7:48
Bell, JGR make right adjustments to overcome issue
Now Playing
nbc_nas_pod_hamlintruex_231023.jpg
10:25
Hamlin, Truex experience divergent strategies
Now Playing
nbc_nas_pod_larsonpit_231023.jpg
5:37
Homestead goes off the rails after Larson incident
Now Playing
nbc_nas_dalejrcam_231023.jpg
8:53
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Homestead Cup race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_creditone_231022.jpg
1:49
Homestead-Miami changes complexion of Cup playoffs
Now Playing
nbc_nas_byron_231022.jpg
1:20
Byron fights tight race car to top-five finish
Now Playing
nbc_nas_reddick_231022.jpg
1:42
Reddick left dejected following Homestead-Miami
Now Playing
nbc_nas_blaney_231022.jpg
1:22
Blaney on right side of cutline after Homestead
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupmiami_231022.jpg
19:35
Highlights: Cup Series playoffs at Homestead-Miami
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bell_231022.jpg
1:21
Bell qualifies for Championship 4 with Miami win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_hamlintruex_231022.jpg
4:31
Joe Gibbs Racing loses Hamlin and Truex Jr.
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larsoninterview_231022.jpg
1:44
Larson upset with himself after Blaney cross up
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larsonpit_231022.jpg
3:30
Larson bumps Blaney on pit road, hits sand barrels
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinitymiami_231021.jpg
15:59
Highlights: Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami
Now Playing
nbc_nas_dalejr_231021.jpg
1:07
‘Heck yeah’ says Dale Jr. after top-five finish
Now Playing
nbc_nas_herbst_231021.jpg
0:44
Herbst won’t talk hypotheticals after runner-up
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mayer_231021.jpg
1:30
Mayer wins Xfinity race, locks into Championship 4
Now Playing
nbc_nas_daleincar_231021.jpg
1:43
Go inside the race car with Dale Jr. at Homestead
Now Playing
nbc_nas_daleintrv_231021.jpg
1:34
Dale Jr. seeks advice from competitors for Miami
Now Playing
nbc_nas_trucksmiami_231021.jpg
11:27
Highlights: Truck Series playoffs at Homestead
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupmiamiqual_231021.jpg
10:53
Highlights: Cup qualifying at Homestead-Miami
Now Playing
nbc_nas_truexintrv_231021.jpg
1:05
Truex Jr. on Cup pole at Homestead-Miami
Now Playing
JLogano.jpg
4:28
Logano suffers collision during Homestead practice
Now Playing