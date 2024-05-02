Watch Now
Clippers, Lakers at turning point after playoffs
Dave McMenamin joins the Dan Patrick show to talk about the futures of the Los Angeles Clippers with Paul George and Lakers with LeBron James after both teams exited the 2024 NBA Playoffs early.
Up Next
Inside growing rivalry between Maxey and Brunson
Inside growing rivalry between Maxey and Brunson
Christopher 'Mad Dog' Russo joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss Game 6 between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers, and the growing rivalry between Tyrese Maxey and Jalen Brunson.
The ‘LeBron question’ is hovering over Lakers
The 'LeBron question' is hovering over Lakers
The Rotoworld Basketball Show evaluates what's next for the Los Angeles Lakers roster this offseason and analyzes whether LeBron James will be back on the team next season.
76ers must ‘play through’ Maxey after Game 5
76ers must 'play through' Maxey after Game 5
The Rotoworld Basketball Show debates whether the 76ers can continue their momentum against the Knicks after Tyrese Maxey's incredible performance in Game 5.
‘Absurd’ Knicks-76ers series & LeBron’s future
'Absurd' Knicks-76ers series & LeBron's future
Tim Bontemps joins the show to discuss Game 5 between the 76ers and Knicks, LeBron's future with the Lakers and more.
Maxey’s heroics keep 76ers alive vs. Knicks
Maxey's heroics keep 76ers alive vs. Knicks
Dan Patrick reacts to the Philadelphia 76ers' playoff win against the New York Knicks, breaking down Tyrese Maxey's late-game performance and how New York could have stopped Philadelphia's surge.
‘How over is ‘over’’ for the Lakers?
'How over is 'over'' for the Lakers?
Dan Patrick wonders what the path forward might be for the Los Angeles Lakers as currently constructed and whether the team can justifiably move ahead with the same nucleus.
Horry: LAL should ‘run it back’ with current team
Horry: LAL should 'run it back' with current team
Robert Horry joins Dan Patrick to discuss why the the Los Angeles Lakers should build with their current roster, what LeBron James' next decision might be and project the team that can contend with the Denver Nuggets.
Durant heaps praise on Edwards
Durant heaps praise on Edwards
Dan Patrick describes why Anthony Edwards is "must-see TV" after he rose to the moment during Minnesota's sweep of Phoenix in the first round and reviews the mutual respect that he and Kevin Durant have for each other.
Suns could be in ‘panic mode’ after elimination
Suns could be in 'panic mode' after elimination
Following Phoenix's playoff elimination at the hands of the Timberwolves and projecting what the Western Conference looks like next season, Dan Patrick details why the Suns could be in "panic mode" going forward.
Bucks have ‘a battle on their hands’ vs. Pacers
Bucks have 'a battle on their hands' vs. Pacers
Vaughn Dalzell, Dan Titus and Raphielle Johnson break down the Pacers vs. Bucks series, particularly the impressive play of Pascal Siakam, Giannis Antetokounmpo's potential return and more.
Could Lakers come back against Nuggets?
Could Lakers come back against Nuggets?
The Rotoworld Basketball crew give their outlook for the Lakers vs. Nuggets series in the NBA Playoffs, examining why Los Angeles likely can't pull off a major come back against the defending champions.