NASCAR: Cup Qualifying
Joey Logano charges to Daytona 500 pole
NASCAR: Daytona 500 Media Day
Jimmie Johnson does not secure spot in Daytona 500 via qualifying
Athletics LHP Scott Alexander
Athletics add free agent lefty Scott Alexander on one-year, $2.25 million contract

nbc_cbb_richmondvvcu_240214__829497.jpg
WBB Highlights: Big fourth leads Richmond past VCU
nbc_cbb_caitlinclarkrecordchase_240214.jpg
Has Clark’s record chase been a distraction?
nbc_golf_gc_tigerwoodsankle_240214.jpg
Tiger appears pain-free in Genesis practice round

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
WBB Highlights: Ohio State cruises past Nebraska

February 14, 2024 08:46 PM
Ohio State lived up to its No. 2 billing, cruising to a 33-point victory over Nebraska behind a pair of 20-point performances in Wednesday night Big Ten women's basketball action.