Toronto Raptors fantasy basketball season recap
U.S. Open final qualifying locations and results for Pinehurst No. 2

Jokic's teammates 'let him down' vs. Timberwolves
PFT Draft: Who needs to break through this season?
Honoring the legacy of Jim Otto

Xander Schauffele reaches world No. 2; Bryson DeChambeau leaps in rankings

  
Published May 20, 2024 10:42 AM
May 19, 2024 08:30 PM
Xander Schauffele discusses battling with Bryson DeChambeau in the closing stages of the PGA Championship and the array of emotions he feels now a major champion on the PGA Tour.

Xander Schauffele is a major champion and, officially, the second-best player in the world.

With his win at the PGA Championship, Schauffele moved to No. 2 in the latest Official World Golf Ranking, bumping Rory McIlroy into the third spot.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler remains No. 1 with a lead of more than 6 average points.

The 30-year-old Schauffele has spent a lot of time in his career inside the top five of the OWGR, but this is his highest ranking.

While he moved one significant spot this week, Bryson DeChambeau leaped back into the top 40. Playing the LIV tour, which isn’t offered world-ranking points, DeChambeau went from 124th to 35th with his runner-up result at Valhalla Golf Club. The former world No. 4 was 210th prior to his T-6 at the Masters.

The top 60 in the world rankings following the PGA earned spots into the next major, the U.S. Open, June 13-16. Two players moved inside that number this week: Thomas Detry (54 from 71), who tied for fourth, and Justin Rose (56 from 68), who tied for sixth.

Players can still punch tickets to Pinehurst, North Carolina, via the OWGR, if they can crack the top 60 following the Memorial Tournament, which concludes June 9.