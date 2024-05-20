 Skip navigation
Top News

PGA Championship - Final Round
Xander Schauffele reaches world No. 2; Bryson DeChambeau leaps in rankings
QDNvzlZdL54oZSfxM15oToiAwS62j7jtWlwa8AI1WUg_scottie_barnes.jpg
Toronto Raptors fantasy basketball season recap
NASCAR Xfinity Series Road America 180
With new sponsor and same determination, Katherine Legge looking for redemption at Indy 500

Top Clips

nbc_dps_inddefeatnykgame7v2_240520.jpg
Do Pacers deserve more attention after ECF berth?
new_for_mpx.jpg
Jokic’s teammates ‘let him down’ vs. Timberwolves
nbc_pft_draftbreakthrough_240520.jpg
PFT Draft: Who needs to break through this season?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

How MIN's depth helped Edwards in Game 7 vs. DEN

May 20, 2024 09:38 AM
Dan Patrick examines how Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves managed to come back and eliminate the defending champion Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
nbc_dps_inddefeatnykgame7v2_240520.jpg
4:23
Do Pacers deserve more attention after ECF berth?
new_for_mpx.jpg
4:39
Jokic’s teammates ‘let him down’ vs. Timberwolves
nbc_dps_marvalbertinterview_240517__541090.jpg
11:12
Albert amazed by Brunson’s development with Knicks
nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240517.jpg
1:47
Lunch Money: Target Gilgeous-Alexander, Haaland
nbc_rbs_clippersoffszn_240515.jpg
4:08
Who’s safe on the Clippers roster this offseason?
nbc_rbs_hornetsfuture_240515.jpg
4:09
Where will Miller be drafted in fantasy next year?
nbc_rbs_hawksdraftlottery_240515.jpg
4:18
No. 1 pick adds another layer to Hawks’ offseason
nbc_dps_nuggetstimberwolvesgame5recap_240515.jpg
4:46
Jokic’s ‘perfect game’ came at right time for DEN
nbc_roto_lunchmoney_240515.jpg
1:30
Lunch Money: Eyeing Tatum, Pritchard in Game 5
nbc_dps_knickspacers_240515.jpg
4:16
Knicks put Game 4 behind them with Game 5 blowout
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_240514.jpg
18:17
Miller: Everything does not revolve around LeBron
FTs.jpg
7:27
Is Doncic letting Mavs down with poor FT shooting?
