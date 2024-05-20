Watch Now
How MIN's depth helped Edwards in Game 7 vs. DEN
Dan Patrick examines how Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves managed to come back and eliminate the defending champion Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
Do Pacers deserve more attention after ECF berth?
Dan Patrick understands why Indiana may not be exciting to the average fan, but still believes they deserve more credit after eliminating the injury-riddled Knicks to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals vs. Boston.
Jokic’s teammates ‘let him down’ vs. Timberwolves
Dan Patrick sifts through the fallout of Denver's Game 7 loss to Minnesota, where the Nuggets' thin depth was exposed as the T-Wolves' depth shined behind Anthony Edwards.
Albert amazed by Brunson’s development with Knicks
Marv Albert remembers calling an NBA finals game during the O.J. Simpson white Bronco chase and the loudest he has heard Madison Square Garden before discussing the Knicks' playoff run.
Lunch Money: Target Gilgeous-Alexander, Haaland
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell discuss why their targeting Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Manchester City's Erling Haaland in their respective games as they aim to turn lunch money into dinner money.
Who’s safe on the Clippers roster this offseason?
Vaughn Dalzell, Dan Titus and Raphielle Johnson analyze the Los Angeles Clippers offseason roster decisions, discussing why the team could look much different come next season.
Where will Miller be drafted in fantasy next year?
Vaughn Dalzell, Dan Titus and Raphielle Johnson discuss where Brandon Miller might get drafted in fantasy basketball next season, agreeing it depends largely on LaMelo Ball's and Mark Williams's Hornets futures.
No. 1 pick adds another layer to Hawks’ offseason
Vaughn Dalzell, Dan Titus and Raphielle Johnson break down what landing the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft lottery means for the Atlanta Hawks' offseason plans, as the franchise finds itself at a crossroads.
Jokic’s ‘perfect game’ came at right time for DEN
Dan Patrick describes how Nikola Jokic came as close as possible to playing a "perfect game" for the Nuggets against the Timberwolves in Game 5, accounting for 70 of Denver's points when combining his points and assists.
Lunch Money: Eyeing Tatum, Pritchard in Game 5
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell discuss why their targeting Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum and Payton Pritchard in Wednesday's Game 5 playoff matchup as they aim to turn lunch money into dinner money.
Knicks put Game 4 behind them with Game 5 blowout
Dan Patrick discusses the wrong company the Pacers joined with their loss to the Knicks in Game 5, gives credit to Jalen Brunson after another 40-point performance, and shares why he was disappointed by Indiana's effort.
Miller: Everything does not revolve around LeBron
Reggie Miller clarifies a comment he made commending Anthony Edwards for taking responsibility over Minnesota’s Game 3 loss and saying veterans usually deflect blame, which people took as a jab to LeBron James.
Is Doncic letting Mavs down with poor FT shooting?
Poor free-throw shooting can decide games and cost a team a title, and if Luka Doncic is going to be as ball-dominant as he is, he must improve his free throw shooting along with the team, according to Dan Patrick.