IMSA Laguna Seca results, points: JDC-Miller snaps 5-year victory drought with landmark win

JDC-Miller MotorSports ended a winless streak of more than five years with a dramatic last-lap pass, taking the victory in the IMSA SportsCar Championship race at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and becoming the first privateer team to win in Grand Touring Prototype.

Laurin Heinrich made the winning move in Turn 5 with the No. 5 Porsche 963, passing Earl Bamber in the No. 31 Cadillac V-Series.R to claim the Grand Touring Prototype victory by 0.758 seconds.

It’s the fifth IMSA victory for JDC-Miller Motorsports and its first since the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring in 2021. The team had been winless since the 2023 debut of the hybrid prototype in the rebranded GTP category (its previous best GTP finish was third at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in September 2024).

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“It hasn’t sunk in 100 percent yet, but certainly this is one of the biggest wins,” team principal John Church said. “We started here four years ago and didn’t have any idea what we were doing with this car and have slowly been building and picking up the pace. We’ve been fighting an uphill battle the last couple years, so this is really special.

“It’s been great to have Laurin come along and give us some direction and some pace as well,” he added. “What a day. Incredible! I couldn’t be happier.”

Heinrich: I love coming to Laguna Laurin Heinrich recapped his latest IMSA win at Laguna Seca to extend his undefeated record at the track in the GTP class.

Heinrich combined with co-driver Tijmen van der Helm, who started 11th — last in the GTP category.

“This place seems to work for me and I love it, to be honest,” Heinrich said. “Every time I come here in the morning and see this track, I feel something special. The team has given Tijmen and me an extremely strong car, extremely well balanced. I think our strength was tires, which we could really make use of in the last four or five laps. The strategy also worked great. To have all this work pay off is incredible.

“We were pushing flat out and that was all we had. To have something like that happen on the last lap makes it a magic day.”

Heinrich, Bamber battle to the end at Laguna Seca Watch the exhilarating finish of the GTP class at Laguna Seca with Laurin Heinrich and Earl Bamber jostling for first place in the final turns.

Said van der Helm: “It’s great. I wasn’t expecting it at all 30 minutes before the finish. Laurin did some great stuff at the end of the race, and this is an incredible day for the entire team.”

It’s the third consecutive win at Laguna Seca for Porsche, which had won the past two years with Roger Penske’s teams.

The No. 25 BMW M Team WRT Hybrid V8 finished third.

In other categories:

GTD Pro: The No. 65 Multimatic Mustang GT3 scored the first class victory for Ford racing since last September at Indianapolis. It’s the fourth IMSA class win for the team and its first at Laguna Seca. Co-drivers Christopher Mies (third IMSA class win) and Frederic Vervisch (second) combined for the fourth victory by the Mustang GT3.

GTD: The No. 45 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 delivered the first victory for Wayne Taylor Racing since last July at CTMP. It’s the second IMSA class win in GTD for WTR, which earned its fifth victory at Laguna Seca. Co-drivers Trent Hindman (third IMSA win) and Danny Formal (second) combined on their second win together.

Results from the 2026 IMSA Long Beach Grand Prix

Results

Results by class

Fastest laps by driver

Fastest laps by driver after race (over the weekend)

Fastest laps by driver and class after race

Fastest lap sequence

Leader sequence

Lap chart

Race analysis by lap

Stint analysis

Time cards

Pit stop time cards

Best sector times

Flag analysis with race control messages

Race distance and average speed

Weather report

Up next

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will race May 30 on the streets of Detroit, Michigan.