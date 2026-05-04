 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Texas Rangers v Detroit Tigers
Torkelson’s home run, McGonigle’s RBI singles lift Tigers past Rangers, 7-1
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA Laguna Seca results, points: JDC-Miller snaps 5-year victory drought with landmark win
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Montreal Canadiens at Tampa Bay Lightning
Canadiens outlast Lightning 2-1 in Game 7 to win thrilling 1st-round series

Top Clips

USATSI_28032968_copy.jpg
How can Timberwolves counter Wemby in semifinals?
GettyImages-2193530745_copy.jpg
Knicks vs 76ers set to bring energy and excitement
USATSI_28874179_copy.jpg
Banchero keeps it real: ‘Not good enough’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Texas Rangers v Detroit Tigers
Torkelson’s home run, McGonigle’s RBI singles lift Tigers past Rangers, 7-1
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA Laguna Seca results, points: JDC-Miller snaps 5-year victory drought with landmark win
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Montreal Canadiens at Tampa Bay Lightning
Canadiens outlast Lightning 2-1 in Game 7 to win thrilling 1st-round series

Top Clips

USATSI_28032968_copy.jpg
How can Timberwolves counter Wemby in semifinals?
GettyImages-2193530745_copy.jpg
Knicks vs 76ers set to bring energy and excitement
USATSI_28874179_copy.jpg
Banchero keeps it real: ‘Not good enough’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Allen 'took it to a different level' for Cavaliers

May 3, 2026 10:57 PM
Mike Tirico and Reggie Miller break down Jarrett Allen's big night against the Toronto Raptors and what Cleveland should expect in the semifinals as Detroit awaits.

Related Videos

USATSI_28032968_copy.jpg
04:14
How can Timberwolves counter Wemby in semifinals?
GettyImages-2193530745_copy.jpg
03:26
Knicks vs 76ers set to bring energy and excitement
USATSI_28874179_copy.jpg
08:27
Banchero keeps it real: ‘Not good enough’
nbc_nba_mitchellpostgameintv_260503.jpg
05:17
Mitchell: I’m always going to try to be myself
nbc_nba_cavsanalysis_260503_copy.jpg
05:43
Allen’s energy and effort fuels Cavs Game 7 win
nbc_nba_torcle_260503.jpg
01:56
HLs: Cavaliers surge in Game 7 to get by Raptors
nbc_nba_allenpostgameintv_260503.jpg
01:05
Allen after Game 7: ‘It wasn’t time for us yet’
USATSI_28874836_copy.jpg
02:25
Cade leads Pistons to first series win since 2008
nbc_nba_torclepreview_260502v2.jpg
02:55
Mitchell, Harden must deliver for Cavs in Game 7
nbc_nba_orldetpreview_postgame_260502v2.jpg
01:39
McGrady: ' I trust Cade to have another big game’
nbc_nba_postgamecelticsanalysis_260502v2.jpg
05:24
Celtics’ 3-point struggles prove costly in series
nbc_nba_sixersanalysis_260502_copy.jpg
02:42
‘Anything is possible’ when the Sixers are healthy
nbc_nba_phibos_digitalhit_260502.jpg
02:22
76ers ‘weathered the storm’ to take down Celtics
Screenshot_2026-05-02_230743_copy.jpg
05:25
Edgecombe unpacks first Game 7 experience with PHI
nbc_nba_maxeyembiidpostgameintv_260502.jpg
02:24
Maxey after Game 7: ‘We put a stop to it’
nbc_nba_phibos_260502_copy.jpg
01:59
HLs: 76ers discard Celtics, advance to semis
nbc_nba_pregamegame7_260502.jpg
04:46
Who faces the most pressure ahead of their Game 7?
nbc_nba_celticsanalysis_260502.jpg
04:06
What Tatum’s absence means for Celtics in Game 7
nbc_nba_pregame_pritchardintv_260502.jpg
03:06
Pritchard: Game 7 moment is ‘nothing new’
nbc_nba_timbnugs_260501.jpg
06:52
Timberwolves come up clutch against Nuggets
fan_friday_raw_260501.jpg
11:10
Who gets biggest legacy boost from a Finals win?
6ers_pounce_raw_260501.jpg
09:24
Will 76ers pounce on predictable Celtics offense?
pick_six_raw_260501.jpg
03:23
Expect Murray-Broyles, LeBron to roll in Game 6s
nuggets_next_steps_raw_260501.jpg
05:31
How do Nuggets move forward after playoff letdown?
knicks_hawks_raw_260501.jpg
05:32
‘Hard to put a cap on’ Knicks after crushing Hawks
WCF_Winner_260501.jpg
02:58
Will winner of West take the NBA Final too?
nbc_roto_mcdanielsv2_260501.jpg
01:18
McDaniels headlined Minnesota’s series win
nbc_roto_katv2_260501.jpg
01:35
KAT was key in Knicks’ series win over Hawks
nbc_roto_reeves_260501.jpg
01:13
LAL needs Reaves at his best to avoid Game 6 loss
nbc_bet_spursminv2_260501.jpg
02:07
Spurs-Wolves ‘one of the toughest series to bet’

Latest Clips

nbc_mlb_dettexdigitalhit_260503.jpg
01:30
Tigers proving they are ‘a lot of fun to watch’
nbc_mlb_texdethl2min_260503.jpg
02:03
HLs: Tigers down Rangers behind Torkelson, bullpen
nbc_mlb_mcgonigleint_260503.jpg
01:28
McGonigle ‘keeping the same mindset’ every game
nbc_mlb_mcgoniglerbi_260503.jpg
01:00
McGonigle caps off Tigers’ seventh-inning surge
nbc_mlb_torkelsonhr_260503.jpg
01:13
Tigers break through with Torkelson’s two-run HR
nbc_imsa_lagunaseca_260503.jpg
16:28
HLs: 2026 WeatherTech Championship at Laguna Seca
nbc_nas_cup_texas_260503.jpg
15:25
HLs: 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Texas Motor Speedway
nbc_imsa_heinrich_260503.jpg
37
Heinrich: I love coming to Laguna
nbc_imsa_finish_260503.jpg
03:20
Heinrich, Bamber battle to the end at Laguna Seca
nbc_golf_gc_kordaint_260503.jpg
01:26
Korda loving life on and off the course
nbc_mlb_mintordigital_260503.jpg
02:21
Twins rise to occasion after Ryan’s early exit
twins_jays.jpg
02:00
HLs: Twins hang on to beat Blue Jays, split series
nbc_golf_cadillacfinal_260503.jpg
06:39
HLs: PGA Tour Cadillac Championship, Round 4
nbc_pl_plupdate_260503.jpg
17:35
PL Update: Manchester United brush off Liverpool
nbc_pl_avlvtotgoal3_260503.jpg
42
Buendia scores late header for Villa against Spurs
nbc_pl_avlvtot_260503.jpg
12:53
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Spurs Matchweek 35
nbc_imsa_lambo_260503.jpg
16:02
HLs: 2026 Lamborghini Super Trofeo at Laguna Seca
nbc_pl_avltotgoal2_260503.jpg
01:32
Richarlison gives Spurs 2-0 lead over Aston Villa
nbc_pl_avltotgoal1_260503.jpg
01:13
Gallagher blasts Spurs in front of Aston Villa
nbc_imsa_mustang_260502.jpg
16:23
Highlights: 2026 Mustang Challenge at Laguna Seca
nbc_pl_manliv_studiopostmatch_260503.jpg
06:45
Takeaways from Man United’s win over Liverpool
nbc_pl_kobbieintv_260503.jpg
02:07
Mainoo praises Carrick as interim appointment
oly26_atm4x400_botswanawin_260503.jpg
06:06
Botswana ignites home crowd with men’s 4x400 win
nbc_imsa_porschev2_260502.jpg
09:23
Highlights: 2026 Porsche Carrera Cup at Miami
oly26_atw4x400_norwaywin_260503.jpg
05:12
Norway comes out on top of women’s 4x400 relay
oly26_atm4x100_usawin_260503.jpg
03:31
Team USA battles for men’s 4x100 relay victory
oly26_atw4x100_jamaicawin_260503.jpg
03:35
Jamaica finishes strong to win women’s 4x100 relay
oly26_atmxr400_usawin_260503.jpg
06:55
Team USA breaks free for mixed 4x400 relay victory
nbc_pl_manlivgoal3_260503.jpg
01:01
Szoboszlai gives Liverpool lifeline v. Man United
nbc_pl_manlivgoal4_260503.jpg
01:11
Gakpo fires Liverpool level at 2-2 with Man United