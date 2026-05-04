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McGonigle caps off Tigers' seventh-inning surge

May 3, 2026 09:32 PM
Continuing his terrific rookie year, Kevin McGonigle capped off the Tigers' four-run seventh-inning against the Rangers with heads-up baserunning on Sunday Night Baseball.

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