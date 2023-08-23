 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 12 Alabama at Mississippi
Updated 2023 College Fantasy Football Rankings
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
TOUR Championship - Preview Day 3
Rory McIlroy proof positive that anyone in East Lake field can win Tour Championship
AIG Women's Open - Day Two
Final U.S. Solheim Cup spots on the line at CPKC Women’s Open

Top Clips

nbc_dps_jasongarrettinterview_230823_1920x1080_2257809475562.jpg
Garrett previews Notre Dame football season
nbc_nd_ndonnbcpod_joealtintv_230823.jpg
Alt looks to uphold standard of Notre Dame O-line
nbc_golf_gt_hedwallv2_230823.jpg
Hedwall looking forward to fifth Solheim Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 12 Alabama at Mississippi
Updated 2023 College Fantasy Football Rankings
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
TOUR Championship - Preview Day 3
Rory McIlroy proof positive that anyone in East Lake field can win Tour Championship
AIG Women's Open - Day Two
Final U.S. Solheim Cup spots on the line at CPKC Women’s Open

Top Clips

nbc_dps_jasongarrettinterview_230823_1920x1080_2257809475562.jpg
Garrett previews Notre Dame football season
nbc_nd_ndonnbcpod_joealtintv_230823.jpg
Alt looks to uphold standard of Notre Dame O-line
nbc_golf_gt_hedwallv2_230823.jpg
Hedwall looking forward to fifth Solheim Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

ND's Swarbrick calls CFB a 'complete disaster'

August 23, 2023 04:59 PM
Longtime Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick joins Dan Patrick to discuss the state of college football realignment, which he describes as a "complete disaster."