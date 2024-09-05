Watch Now
Week 1 preview: Broncos vs. Seahawks
Chris Simms and Mike Florio share their thoughts on the Denver Broncos' Week 1 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
Up Next
Week 1 preview: Bengals vs. Patriots
Week 1 preview: Bengals vs. Patriots
Chris Simms and Mike Florio explain why they're picking the Cincinnati Bengals over the New England Patriots despite being "notoriously slow starters."
Week 1 preview: Jaguars vs. Dolphins
Week 1 preview: Jaguars vs. Dolphins
Chris Simms explains to Mike Florio why he's picking the Jaguars over the Dolphins this Sunday in Week 1.
Week 1 preview: Cardinals vs. Bills
Week 1 preview: Cardinals vs. Bills
Chris Simms and Mike Florio examine the Arizona Cardinals' chances to upset the Buffalo Bills this Sunday to kickoff Week 1.
Chiefs, Steelers headline NFL Week 1 best bets
Chiefs, Steelers headline NFL Week 1 best bets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss their best bets for Week 1 and explain why they are banking on the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, and Green Bay Packers to win out to open the season.
Week 1 preview: Jets vs. 49ers
Week 1 preview: Jets vs. 49ers
Simms and Florio think Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets have a chance to "make a splash" with a statement Week 1 win over the San Francisco 49ers. But will they?
Week 1 preview: Rams vs. Lions
Week 1 preview: Rams vs. Lions
Opening the year at home with clear-cut Super Bowl aspirations for the season, Chris Simms thinks the Lions are primed for success in Week 1 against the Rams.
Week 1 preview: Commanders vs. Buccaneers
Week 1 preview: Commanders vs. Buccaneers
Chris Simms believes Tampa Bay's offensive line will be a key factor in the Buccaneers' season opener against rookie QB Jayden Daniels and the Commanders.
Week 1 preview: Cowboys vs. Browns
Week 1 preview: Cowboys vs. Browns
Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss the Dallas Cowboys' chances to upset the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 on the road on Sunday.
Week 1 preview: Steelers vs. Falcons
Week 1 preview: Steelers vs. Falcons
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 1 showdown against the Kirk Cousins-led Atlanta Falcons this Sunday.
Week 1 preview: Ravens vs. Chiefs
Week 1 preview: Ravens vs. Chiefs
As the Chiefs begin their quest for a three-peat, Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze how the Ravens will aim to counter Patrick Mahomes & Co. in Thursday's NFL season opener.
Week 1 preview: Raiders vs. Chargers
Week 1 preview: Raiders vs. Chargers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio make their picks for the Week 1 matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers and discuss how Jim Harbaugh's coaching style will impact the scoreboard.