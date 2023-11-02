 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Week 9 preview: Bills vs. Bengals

November 2, 2023 12:01 PM
Chris Simms and Mike Florio are surprised the Cincinnati Bengals are only favored by two points (per DraftKings Sportsbook) over the Buffalo Bills, because they're confident Joe Burrow and co. will take care of business.
Up Next
nbc_simms_packers_231102.jpg
2:47
Week 9 preview: Rams vs. Packers
Now Playing
nbc_simms_mnfpreview_231102.jpg
4:02
Week 9 preview: Chargers vs. Jets
Now Playing
nbc_simms_cowboysvseagles_231102.jpg
3:13
Week 9 preview: Cowboys vs. Eagles
Now Playing
nbc_simms_seahawks_231102.jpg
3:17
Week 9 preview: Seahawks vs. Ravens
Now Playing
nbc_simms_nygvsraiders_231102.jpg
2:10
Week 9 preview: Giants vs. Raiders
Now Playing
nbc_simms_viking_231102.jpg
3:45
Week 9 preview: Vikings vs. Falcons
Now Playing
nbc_simms_coltsvspanthers_231102.jpg
3:29
Week 9 preview: Colts vs. Panthers
Now Playing
nbc_simms_dolphins_231102.jpg
6:17
Week 9 preview: Dolphins vs. Chiefs
Now Playing
nbc_simms_bearsvssaints_231102.jpg
1:49
Week 9 preview: Bears vs. Saints
Now Playing
nbc_simms_titans_231102.jpg
3:52
Week 9 preview: Titans vs. Steelers
Now Playing
nbc_simms_washvspats_231102.jpg
2:18
Week 9 preview: Commanders vs. Patriots
Now Playing
nbc_csu_seawilliamstrade_231101.jpg
3:39
Williams complements Seahawks’ up-and-comers
Now Playing