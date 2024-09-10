 Skip navigation
oly_atw100_dlzurich_240905.jpg
Diamond League Final: Sha’Carri Richardson, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone each enter 2 races
Adam Larsson
Kraken agree to 4-year extension with defenseman Adam Larsson worth $5.25 million per year
Cam Skattebo
Big 12 off to another running start with newcomers Skattebo and Conley among league’s best

nbc_cfb_betitinamin7pgames_240910.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: UGA-UK, CU-CSU Week 3
nbc_cfb_betitinamin12pgames_240910.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: Bama-WISC, ASU-MICH in Week 3
nbc_cfb_betitinamin3pgames_240910__574875.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: UO-OSU, UW-WSU Week 3

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_cfb_betitinamin7pgames_240910.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: UGA-UK, CU-CSU Week 3
nbc_cfb_betitinamin12pgames_240910.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: Bama-WISC, ASU-MICH in Week 3
nbc_cfb_betitinamin3pgames_240910__574875.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: UO-OSU, UW-WSU Week 3

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chargers' Harbaugh 'honors work' with team shirts

September 10, 2024 10:50 AM
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh joins Dan Patrick to reflect on his coaching career, the story behind his "who's got it better than us?" motto, why he got work shirts for his new team and more.
nbc_dps_alexsmithintv_240910.jpg
15:40
Smith: Mahomes’ ‘obsessive’ nature makes him elite
nbc_pft_lovev2_240910.jpg
2:16
Packers won’t place Love on IR for MCL sprain
nbc_pft_puka_240910.jpg
1:52
How could Rams look with Nacua, Kupp both healthy?
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_240910.jpg
6:20
Watson accused of sexual assault in new lawsuit
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_240910.jpg
13:40
Police bodycam video released in Hill traffic stop
nbc_pft_mayo_240910.jpg
6:52
Mayo brings new approach to Belichick foundation
nbc_pft_reactiontohill_240910.jpg
13:36
Hill, McDaniel open up about traffic stop
nbc_pft_49erssystem_240910.jpg
12:18
49ers prove their system works without McCaffrey
nbc_pft_injuryreport_240910.jpg
13:00
Significance of injury reports on betting markets
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_240910.jpg
14:01
Rodgers looked ‘rusty’ in loss to 49ers
nbc_pft_jetsstruggles_240910.jpg
10:57
Jets’ offense ‘couldn’t get into a rhythm’
nbc_dps_nflweek1recap_240909.jpg
12:45
Biggest takeaways from NFL Week 1
