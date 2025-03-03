 Skip navigation
2025 Fantasy Preview: Willson Contreras

  
Published March 3, 2025 03:25 PM
MLB: Spring Training-Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Willson ContrerasSTL - C
Bats: RAge: 32Mixed 5x5: $9 | NL 5x5: $19
2024: C:51Mixed 2026: $4 | 2027: $3
Outlook: While listed as a catcher, Contreras is the Cardinals’ newly minted first baseman after Paul Goldschmidt’s departure. That makes him a bit of a cheat code in fantasy baseball this season as he’ll maintain his catcher eligibility, but get more playing time than most other backstops since he won’t require the requisite days off that position demands. He seems to be getting better with age too, coming off the three best seasons of his career by wRC+ since turning 30 years old. Everything under the hood says he’s earned that production, too. Elite power, great swing decisions, a high on-base percentage, and increased playing time volume gives Contreras a genuine opportunity to be the second-best catcher in fantasy baseball this year behind his brother, William.
WillsonContreras.jpg

Mentions
