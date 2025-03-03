2025 Fantasy Preview: William Contreras

Outlook: Heavy is the head that wears the crown as the top catcher in fantasy baseball. Contreras has earned that right coming off a season where he led all catcher in runs scored, was third in RBI, and fourth in home runs with some of the best underlying power metrics in the league. However, it should be noted his season had some severe peaks and valleys in terms of production with five homers coming in 17 games in April, then just six over his next 80 games, followed by 12 in his final 51 contests. This is nitpicking though and the type of minutia one has to sort through with a player like Contreras whose profile is nearly flawless and now costs a second round pick in two-catcher formats.