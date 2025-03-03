 Skip navigation
2025 Fantasy Preview: Willson Contreras
2025 Fantasy Preview: Willson Contreras
2025 Fantasy Preview: William Contreras
2025 Fantasy Preview: William Contreras
2025 Fantasy Preview: Yainer Diaz
2025 Fantasy Preview: Yainer Diaz

Will Deebo, Commanders take step back next season?
Will Deebo, Commanders take step back next season?
Highsmith 'stuck to process' at Cognizant Classic
Highsmith ‘stuck to process’ at Cognizant Classic
Top shots from 2025 Cognizant Classic
Top shots from 2025 Cognizant Classic

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds
2025 Fantasy Preview: Willson Contreras
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers-Workouts
2025 Fantasy Preview: William Contreras
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Houston Astros
2025 Fantasy Preview: Yainer Diaz

nbc_dps_dpondeebosamueltrade_250303.jpg
Will Deebo, Commanders take step back next season?
nbc_golftoday_burkowskiromine_250303.jpg
Highsmith ‘stuck to process’ at Cognizant Classic
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250303.jpg
Top shots from 2025 Cognizant Classic

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2025 Fantasy Preview: Adley Rutschman

  
Published March 3, 2025 03:20 PM
MLB: Spring Training-Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Adley RutschmanBAL - C
Bats: BAge: 27Mixed 5x5: $6 | AL 5x5: $16
2024: C:103Mixed 2026: $5 | 2027: $5
Outlook: Rutschman came into the 2024 season as one of the top two catchers off the board on the back of his breakout 2023 season. However, the 26-year-old failed to meet those lofty expectations. While some of the stagnation could be due to Baltimore changing their field dimensions which led to a drop in HR/FB rate, Rutschman also declined in barrel rate, hard contact rate, and fly ball exit velocity. Perhaps those struggles led him to press, but he swung way more in 2024 and chased outside of the zone more often, which led to a drop in walk rate and an increased swinging strike rate. A revamped approach could help Rutschman improve his batting average, but he appears to be settling in as a 20-home-run bat with no speed whose run total dropped as he moved out of the top of the batting order. He’s still a top-five catcher in fantasy but not the top.
