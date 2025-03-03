2025 Fantasy Preview: Adley Rutschman

Outlook: Rutschman came into the 2024 season as one of the top two catchers off the board on the back of his breakout 2023 season. However, the 26-year-old failed to meet those lofty expectations. While some of the stagnation could be due to Baltimore changing their field dimensions which led to a drop in HR/FB rate, Rutschman also declined in barrel rate, hard contact rate, and fly ball exit velocity. Perhaps those struggles led him to press, but he swung way more in 2024 and chased outside of the zone more often, which led to a drop in walk rate and an increased swinging strike rate. A revamped approach could help Rutschman improve his batting average, but he appears to be settling in as a 20-home-run bat with no speed whose run total dropped as he moved out of the top of the batting order. He’s still a top-five catcher in fantasy but not the top.