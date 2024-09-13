 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: The Open Championship - First Round
Tiger Woods undergoes another surgery to alleviate spasms, pain in lower back
NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen
How to watch Sunday’s NASCAR Cup playoff race at Watkins Glen
Scott%20and%20Sandi%20Borchetta_Ref%20Image%20Without%20Watermark_m46134.jpg
How Scott Borchetta saved the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix

Top Clips

oly24_hlf_nonvdi_6585_figureskatingintv_240808.jpg
2022 U.S. figure skating team reflects on gold
nbc_dls_tua_injury_240913.jpg
Tagovailoa’s injury points to larger issues in NFL
nbc_dls_billsdolphins_240913.jpg
Tua leaves game in ‘disastrous’ loss to Bills

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: The Open Championship - First Round
Tiger Woods undergoes another surgery to alleviate spasms, pain in lower back
NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen
How to watch Sunday’s NASCAR Cup playoff race at Watkins Glen
Scott%20and%20Sandi%20Borchetta_Ref%20Image%20Without%20Watermark_m46134.jpg
How Scott Borchetta saved the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix

Top Clips

oly24_hlf_nonvdi_6585_figureskatingintv_240808.jpg
2022 U.S. figure skating team reflects on gold
nbc_dls_tua_injury_240913.jpg
Tagovailoa’s injury points to larger issues in NFL
nbc_dls_billsdolphins_240913.jpg
Tua leaves game in ‘disastrous’ loss to Bills

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Browns' Ford is a 'plug and play' RB with upside

September 13, 2024 12:21 PM
Denny Carter joins Fantasy football Happy Hour to explain why Jerome Ford, Greg Dortch, Alexander Mattison and Devaughn Vele all bring underappreciated fantasy value.
Up Next
nbc_berry_pickuplines_240913.jpg
4:12
Robinson Jr.'s total yards an intriguing bet
Now Playing
nbc_berry_mccaffrey_240913.jpg
9:22
McCaffrey’s injury difficult to manage in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_berry_whatsontap_240913.jpg
11:40
How concerning was Harrison Jr.’s Week 1 showing?
Now Playing
nbc_berry_dolphins_240913.jpg
8:20
What could Tua’s concussion mean for Achane?
Now Playing
nbc_berry_jamescook_240913.jpg
7:31
Cook’s ‘fantastic’ game a sign of things to come
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_draftkingsbillsmia_240912.jpg
4:19
Allen overs are solid bets vs. Dolphins
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_chooselineup_240912.jpg
1:28
Eye Mayfield, McConkey as flex plays in Week 2
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_qblovehate_240912.jpg
7:22
Fields on Berry’s QB Love list in Week 2
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_passcatchhate_240912.jpg
10:02
Don’t trust Pickens, Kirk in fantasy Week 2
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_passcatcherlove_240912.jpg
9:42
Berry loves Rice, Samuel at WR in Week 2
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rbhate_240912.jpg
4:39
Berry not a fan of Elliott, Williams in Week 2
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rbloves_240912.jpg
9:01
Williams, Pacheco project for huge Week 2s
Now Playing