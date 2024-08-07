 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 U.S. Women's Amateur
Princeton golfer eliminates defending champ in U.S. Women’s Amateur
SX 2024 Rd 14 Nashville Cooper Webb in sand.jpg
Cooper Webb confirms Unadilla return for 2024 Pro Motocross
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Gunnar Henderson
Orioles vs. Blue Jays Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 7

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_preseasondepth_240807.jpg
Florio: Preseason depth charts are meaningful
nbc_pftpm_oconnell_240807.jpg
Vikings hold off on GM, coach contract extensions
nbc_pftpm_harbaugh_240807.jpg
NFL may take action on Harbaugh’s show cause order

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 U.S. Women's Amateur
Princeton golfer eliminates defending champ in U.S. Women’s Amateur
SX 2024 Rd 14 Nashville Cooper Webb in sand.jpg
Cooper Webb confirms Unadilla return for 2024 Pro Motocross
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Gunnar Henderson
Orioles vs. Blue Jays Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 7

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_preseasondepth_240807.jpg
Florio: Preseason depth charts are meaningful
nbc_pftpm_oconnell_240807.jpg
Vikings hold off on GM, coach contract extensions
nbc_pftpm_harbaugh_240807.jpg
NFL may take action on Harbaugh’s show cause order

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Fantasy QB storylines: Daniels, Lawrence and more

August 7, 2024 06:26 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers dig into fantasy quarterback values, analyzing whether Jayden Daniels is being under-drafted, if Trevor Lawrence will have a breakout year and more.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_mccaffrey_240807.jpg
18:26
CMC remains Berry’s 1.01 for 2024 despite injury
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_hurts_240807.jpg
24:29
Fantasy QB storylines: Mahomes, Hurts and Stroud
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_outsidetop100_240805.jpg
7:58
Berry sees ‘monster year’ for Commanders’ Robinson
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_top100_240805.jpg
8:35
Nabers, Johnson lead Berry’s most-drafted players
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_campnews_240805.jpg
16:37
Williams to see ‘open opportunities’ with Lions
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rotoworldnews_240805.jpg
18:47
Hopkins expected to miss time with knee injury
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_olympics_240805.jpg
5:42
Paris Games have proved Olympics are ‘back’
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rotoplayernews_240523.jpg
8:37
‘Fantasy legend’ Johnson retires from NFL
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_mailbag2_240523.jpg
7:37
Spears a potential late-round fantasy steal
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_mailbagpart1_240523.jpg
12:05
Which RB will impact his new team the most?
Now Playing
nbc_berry_overvaluedplayers_240523.jpg
5:39
Stroud, Diggs among overvalued Best Ball players
Now Playing
nbc_berry_stacking_240523.jpg
9:08
Why stacking is valuable in Best Ball format
Now Playing