How CMC, Samuel injuries impact fantasy lineups
Matthew Berry and the Happy Hour crew share why they’re not worried about Brock Purdy after Week 6 and how managers should handle injuries to Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel.
Hopkins, Higgins among top Week 6 disappointments
Matthew Berry reviews several letdowns from the Week 6 fantasy slate including DeAndre Hopkins, Rachaad White and Tee Higgins.
Jets’ Hall is a ‘borderline RB1’ moving forward
Matthew Berry examines Breece Hall’s takeover of the Jets backfield and the separation between A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in the Eagles’ passing game after Week 6.
Hall, Wilson deliver in Jets’ win over Eagles
Matthew Berry & Co. reflect on the Jets’ ‘gutsy’ Week 6 win over the Eagles, including why Berry feels confident about New York’s offense in fantasy moving forward.
Which Panthers, Cowboys merit starting in Week 6?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher break down the key fantasy players in Panthers-Dolphins, Cardinals-Rams and Chargers-Cowboys.
Regression Files: Be wary of London, Cousins
Denny Carter joins FFHH to explain why he’s expecting Drake London and Jonathan Mingo to move in different fantasy directions moving forward and explore other regression candidates.
Week 6 Pick-Up Lines: Chase, London eye big days
Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers both like receivers to go over their listed yardage lines (per DraftKings Sportsbook) in Week 6, but which bet does Matthew Berry prefer?
Room for both Montgomery, Gibbs in Detroit
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers evaluate the latest player injury news entering Week 6 in the NFL, including a Lions team that owners are still trying to figure out.
‘Bad scene in Denver’ limits fantasy value
Between an ineffective run game and a disconnected pass game, the Broncos aren’t a team ripe for fantasy output.
Time to worry about Mahomes in fantasy?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers offer their fantasy takeaways from the Chiefs’ “snoozy” Thursday night win over the Broncos.
Berry’s Week 6 WR Love/Hate: Nacua, Samuel on top
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss the players landing on Berry's pass catcher Love/Hate for Week 6, including Puka Nacua, Adam Thielen, Deebo Samuel and Amari Cooper.
Berry’s Week 6 QB Love/Hate led by Fields, Watson
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers discuss signal-callers landing on Berry's Week 6 Love/Hate, including Justin Fields, Joe Burrow and Deshaun Watson.