Watch Now
Cook's 'fantastic' game a sign of things to come
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss James Cook's impressive showing against the Dolphins, explaining why the Georgia product is a "top 10" running back in fantasy football.
Up Next
McCaffrey’s injury difficult to manage in fantasy
McCaffrey's injury difficult to manage in fantasy
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss Christian McCaffrey's injury outlook heading into Week 2, explaining why San Francisco shouldn't push its star running back to play this early in the season.
How concerning was Harrison Jr.’s Week 1 showing?
How concerning was Harrison Jr.’s Week 1 showing?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher break down Marvin Harrison Jr.'s disappointing Week 1 performance vs. the Bills, questioning when it's acceptable to "hit the panic button" on the No. 4 overall pick.
What could Tua’s concussion mean for Achane?
What could Tua's concussion mean for Achane?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss Tua Tagovailoa's "scary" concussion, analyzing the fantasy implications the injury holds for De’Von Achane and Tyreek Hill.
Allen overs are solid bets vs. Dolphins
Allen overs are solid bets vs. Dolphins
The FFHH team looks at the props they're most excited for as the Bills face the Dolphins on Thursday.
Eye Mayfield, McConkey as flex plays in Week 2
Eye Mayfield, McConkey as flex plays in Week 2
Matthew Berry hand picks a lineup of flex picks for fantasy football managers in need during Week 2 of the NFL season.
Fields on Berry’s QB Love list in Week 2
Fields on Berry’s QB Love list in Week 2
The FFHH crew breaks down the quarterbacks that could thrive and those that could flop in Week 2 of fantasy football.
Don’t trust Pickens, Kirk in fantasy Week 2
Don’t trust Pickens, Kirk in fantasy Week 2
It’s best not to rely on these pass-catchers if you’re a fantasy football manager in Week 2.
Berry loves Rice, Samuel at WR in Week 2
Berry loves Rice, Samuel at WR in Week 2
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers run through the list of pass-catchers that Berry is high on for Week 2 in fantasy football.
Berry not a fan of Elliott, Williams in Week 2
Berry not a fan of Elliott, Williams in Week 2
Javonte Williams and Zamir White are among the running backs Matthew Berry is low on for Week 2 of the fantasy football season.
Williams, Pacheco project for huge Week 2s
Williams, Pacheco project for huge Week 2s
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers break down the running backs that have the most going for them as fantasy assets entering Week 2 of the NFL season.
Colts, Steelers, Seahawks great bets in NFL Week 2
Colts, Steelers, Seahawks great bets in NFL Week 2
Lawrence Jackson, Matthew Berry and Connor Rogers drop their favorite bets for NFL Week 2, siding with a few squads to show out against lackluster opponents.
Williams legit, but pump the brakes on Pierce
Williams legit, but pump the brakes on Pierce
Matthew Berry and FFHH are "very encouraged" by Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams' big season opener, but they're not getting too excited about the Indianapolis Colts' Alec Pierce despite a great week of his own.