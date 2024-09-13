 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Apple Cup
Washington vs Washington State Best bets: Odds, expert predictions, player news, stats for September 14
Eliah Drinkwitz
Boston College @ Missouri Best bets: Odds, expert predictions, player news, stats for September 14
The Solheim Cup - Round One
2024 Solheim Cup: Americans race out to 3-1 lead over Europe after opening session

Top Clips

nbc_golf_solheimcup_obama_240913.jpg
Obama cheers on the U.S. at the Solheim Cup
nbc_berry_mccaffrey_240913.jpg
McCaffrey’s injury difficult to manage in fantasy
nbc_berry_whatsontap_240913.jpg
How concerning was Harrison Jr.’s Week 1 showing?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Apple Cup
Washington vs Washington State Best bets: Odds, expert predictions, player news, stats for September 14
Eliah Drinkwitz
Boston College @ Missouri Best bets: Odds, expert predictions, player news, stats for September 14
The Solheim Cup - Round One
2024 Solheim Cup: Americans race out to 3-1 lead over Europe after opening session

Top Clips

nbc_golf_solheimcup_obama_240913.jpg
Obama cheers on the U.S. at the Solheim Cup
nbc_berry_mccaffrey_240913.jpg
McCaffrey’s injury difficult to manage in fantasy
nbc_berry_whatsontap_240913.jpg
How concerning was Harrison Jr.’s Week 1 showing?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Cook's 'fantastic' game a sign of things to come

September 13, 2024 11:35 AM
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss James Cook's impressive showing against the Dolphins, explaining why the Georgia product is a "top 10" running back in fantasy football.
Up Next
nbc_berry_mccaffrey_240913.jpg
9:22
McCaffrey’s injury difficult to manage in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_berry_whatsontap_240913.jpg
11:40
How concerning was Harrison Jr.’s Week 1 showing?
Now Playing
nbc_berry_dolphins_240913.jpg
8:20
What could Tua’s concussion mean for Achane?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_draftkingsbillsmia_240912.jpg
4:19
Allen overs are solid bets vs. Dolphins
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_chooselineup_240912.jpg
1:28
Eye Mayfield, McConkey as flex plays in Week 2
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_qblovehate_240912.jpg
7:22
Fields on Berry’s QB Love list in Week 2
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_passcatchhate_240912.jpg
10:02
Don’t trust Pickens, Kirk in fantasy Week 2
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_passcatcherlove_240912.jpg
9:42
Berry loves Rice, Samuel at WR in Week 2
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rbhate_240912.jpg
4:39
Berry not a fan of Elliott, Williams in Week 2
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rbloves_240912.jpg
9:01
Williams, Pacheco project for huge Week 2s
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_240911.jpg
2:01
Colts, Steelers, Seahawks great bets in NFL Week 2
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_eatingood_240911.jpg
9:25
Williams legit, but pump the brakes on Pierce
Now Playing