Penix Jr.'s fantasy outlook is 'murky' with ATL
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss how Michael Penix Jr. will not be an immediate fantasy contributor playing behind Kirk Cousins with the Atlanta Falcons.
McCarthy lands in great fantasy spot with MIN
The FFHH crew react to the Minnesota Vikings trading up for J.J. McCarthy, discussing how the Falcons' selection of Michael Penix Jr. threw a wrench in the drfat.
Analyzing Odunze’s fantasy value with Bears
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher break down Rome Odunze's fit with the Chicago Bears, predicting how the Washington product will perform in a crowded Bears receiving room.
Nabers will be an ‘explosive threat’ in fantasy
The FFHH crew discuss the potential of Malik Nabers as a fantasy factor with the New York Giants in 2024.
Cardinals a great landing spot for Harrison Jr.
The FHH crew explain why Marvin Harrison Jr. is in a good situation with the Arizona Cardinals after being selected No. 4 overall.
Why Daniels is a fantasy fit with Washington
The FFHH crew discuss Jayden Daniels' fantasy fit with Kliff Kingsbury and the Washington Commanders' offense.
Bears’ selection of Williams is a ‘slam dunk’
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss the fantasy implications of the Chicago Bears selecting Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Brady won’t ‘close the door’ on NFL return
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher analyze Tom Brady's comments regarding a potential NFL return, discussing his future in media and the chances he actually gets under center again.
Dobbins’ move to LAC is ‘interesting’ for fantasy
The FFHH crew break down some of the biggest offseason storylines in fantasy football, including DeVonta Smith's extension with the Eagles and J.K. Dobbins' deal with the Chargers.
Which teams need a RB in the NFL draft?
The FFHH crew discuss the teams they feel should draft a running back in the 2024 NFL Draft, including the Dallas Cowboys, the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals.
Giants, Jets among best landing spots for Bowers
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss the game of Georgia tight end Brock Bowers and evaluate his top landing spots in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Nabers to Chargers highlights best draft WR fits
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher review the best landing spots for wide receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft, including Malik Nabers to the Chargers and Brian Thomas Jr. to the Jaguars.