Watch Now
Worthy finds 'dream' fantasy spot with Chiefs
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher explain what makes Xavier Worthy so dangerous for defenses and why he speedster can thrive in the Chiefs' high-powered offense.
Up Next
Thomas Jr. is a ‘big play threat’ for Jaguars
Thomas Jr. is a 'big play threat' for Jaguars
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher analyze Brian Thomas Jr.'s fit with the Jacksonville Jaguars and how playing alongside Gabe Davis may impact his fantasy value.
Raiders not the best fit for Bowers in fantasy
Raiders not the best fit for Bowers in fantasy
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher react to the Las Vegas Raiders selecting Brock Bowers at No. 13, discussing why the Georgia TE could have landed in a better fantasy spot.
Nix ‘should start right away’ with Broncos
Nix 'should start right away' with Broncos
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss Bo Nix's fantasy fit with the Denver Broncos and explain why the Oregon product should be able to start during his rookie season.
McCarthy lands in great fantasy spot with MIN
McCarthy lands in great fantasy spot with MIN
The FFHH crew react to the Minnesota Vikings trading up for J.J. McCarthy, discussing how the Falcons' selection of Michael Penix Jr. threw a wrench in the draft.
Analyzing Odunze’s fantasy value with Bears
Analyzing Odunze's fantasy value with Bears
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher break down Rome Odunze's fit with the Chicago Bears, predicting how the Washington product will perform in a crowded Bears receiving room.
Penix Jr.'s fantasy outlook is ‘murky’ with ATL
Penix Jr.'s fantasy outlook is 'murky' with ATL
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss how Michael Penix Jr. will not be an immediate fantasy contributor playing behind Kirk Cousins with the Atlanta Falcons.
Nabers will be an ‘explosive threat’ in fantasy
Nabers will be an 'explosive threat' in fantasy
The FFHH crew discuss the potential of Malik Nabers as a fantasy factor with the New York Giants in 2024.
Cardinals a great landing spot for Harrison Jr.
Cardinals a great landing spot for Harrison Jr.
The FHH crew explain why Marvin Harrison Jr. is in a good situation with the Arizona Cardinals after being selected No. 4 overall.
Maye should have limited fantasy expectations
Maye should have limited fantasy expectations
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers analyze Drake Maye's year-one fantasy potential with the New England Patriots.
Why Daniels is a fantasy fit with Washington
Why Daniels is a fantasy fit with Washington
The FFHH crew discuss Jayden Daniels' fantasy fit with Kliff Kingsbury and the Washington Commanders' offense.
Bears’ selection of Williams is a ‘slam dunk’
Bears' selection of Williams is a 'slam dunk'
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss the fantasy implications of the Chicago Bears selecting Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.