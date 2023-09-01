 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Drake Maye
College Football Player Props Week 1 Primer
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,
Journey Brown
New Journey: Former Penn State football star finds new purpose in NASCAR
1994 Solheim Cup
Solheim Cup: Full list of winners from each year

Top Clips

nbc_pl_fati_230901.jpg
Ornstein: Brighton acquire Barcelona’s Fati
nbc_berry_kupp_rotoworld_230901.jpg
How Kupp, Miller injuries impact fantasy outlook
nbc_berry_unsexy_230901.jpg
Berry’s ‘chicken’ and ‘unsexy’ players for 2023

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Drake Maye
College Football Player Props Week 1 Primer
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,
Journey Brown
New Journey: Former Penn State football star finds new purpose in NASCAR
1994 Solheim Cup
Solheim Cup: Full list of winners from each year

Top Clips

nbc_pl_fati_230901.jpg
Ornstein: Brighton acquire Barcelona’s Fati
nbc_berry_kupp_rotoworld_230901.jpg
How Kupp, Miller injuries impact fantasy outlook
nbc_berry_unsexy_230901.jpg
Berry’s ‘chicken’ and ‘unsexy’ players for 2023

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Why guardian caps could be used in real NFL games

September 1, 2023 01:47 PM
NFL rules analyst Dean Blandino joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss recent NFL rule changes and why the league could shift to using guardian caps on helmets in the near future.
Up Next
nbc_berry_kupp_rotoworld_230901.jpg
6:05
How Kupp, Miller injuries impact fantasy outlook
Now Playing
nbc_berry_unsexy_230901.jpg
3:14
Berry’s ‘chicken’ and ‘unsexy’ players for 2023
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_simms_mahomesintv_230901.jpg
19:30
Mahomes’ chase for seven begins with daily grind
Now Playing
nbc_pft_burrowlatest_v2_230901.jpg
5:00
Injuries shouldn’t impact Burrow’s extension talks
Now Playing
nbc_pft_sfpurdyconfidence_v2_230901.jpg
11:26
Confidence levels in Brock Purdy entering season
Now Playing
nbc_pft_colts_230901.jpg
5:11
Richardson named Colts captain amid Taylor saga
Now Playing
nbc_pft_gilbrandt_230901.jpg
4:52
Reflecting on Brandt’s legendary NFL career
Now Playing
nbc_pft_eagles_230901.jpg
8:54
Biggest challenges for Eagles’ Super Bowl hopes
Now Playing
nbc_pft_brownsskepticism_230901.jpg
7:00
Browns season depends on Watson’s return to form
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chiefsxfactor_230901.jpg
4:20
Moore can be an X-factor for Chiefs’ 2023 offense
Now Playing
nbc_pft_badteams_230901.jpg
5:03
Tempering expectations after NFL preseason hype
Now Playing
nbc_pft_herbert_230901.jpg
4:51
Herbert, Moore ‘on the same page’ ahead of season
Now Playing