The Players Championship 2025: First-round tee times, groupings at TPC Sawgrass

The 51st edition of The Players Championship begins Thursday, March 13, on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.

The first two rounds will be highlighted by the grouping of world Nos. 1, 2 and 3 as, respectively, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele will play together. They will start off at 1:29 p.m. EDT on Day 1.

Here’s a look at the full groupings and tee times for the first round in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida: