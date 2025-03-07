The Players Championship 2025: How to watch, streams, field and prize money

The PGA Tour is getting ready to host its flagship event, The Players Championship. Here’s some need-to-know information:

When and where is The Players Championship?

March 13-16 on the Stadium Course (par 72, 7,352 yards) at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

How to watch The Players Championship

(All times ET; stream links added when available; Live From The Players on Golf Channel and the NBC Sports app)

March 10



7-9PM: Live From The Players

March 11



9AM-5PM: Live From The Players

7-9PM: Live From The Players

March 12



9AM-4PM: Live From The Players

4-7PM: Creator Classic (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

7-9PM: Live From The Players

March 13



10AM-1PM: Live From The Players

1-7PM: Round 1 (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

7-9PM: Live From The Players

March 14



10AM-1PM: Live From The Players

1-7PM: Round 2 (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

7-9PM: Live From The Players

March 15



10AM-2PM: Live From The Players

2-7PM: Round 3 (NBC/Peacock)

7-9PM: Live From The Players

March 16



9AM-1PM: Live From The Players

1-7PM: Final Round (NBC/Peacock)

7-9PM: Live From The Players



Who is in the field at The Players Championship?

There are 144 players eligible to compete. Here are the qualifying criteria:

Winners of PGA Tour co-sponsored or approved tournaments, whose victories are considered official, since the 2024 Players Championship;

The top 125 players from the 2024 FedExCup Fall Points List;

Winners of The Players, Masters, U.S. Open, The Open and PGA Championship since 2019;

Winner of the FedExCup from the 2019/20–24 seasons;

Winners of WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in 2022 and 2023;

Winners of The Genesis Invitational from 2023-25;

Winners of the Arnold Palmer Invitational from 2023-25;

Winners of the Memorial Tournament from 2022-24;

Current Men’s Golf Olympic Gold Medalist, for 2025 only;

The top 50 players from the Official World Golf Ranking through the Cognizant Classic (as of March 3);

The top 10 players from the 2025 FedExCup points list through the Cognizant Classic, if not otherwise eligible;

The winner of the previous year’s Kaulig Companies Championship (formerly the Senior Players Championship);

The leading player to earn a PGA Tour card from the prior season’s DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai;

The leading player from the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour points list;

If necessary to complete a field of 144 players, PGA Tour members from the 2025 FedExCup point list below 10th position through the Cognizant Classic, in order of their positions.

What is The Players Championship purse and prize money?

The purse is $25 million with $4.5 million and 750 FedExCup points going to the winner.

What is the cut at The Players Championship?

The top 65 players and ties through 36 holes qualify for the final two rounds.

Who won the 2024 Players Championship?

Scottie Scheffler became the first player in tournament history to successfully defend his title by matching the biggest comeback and the lowest final round by a winner.

Scheffler holed out for eagle from the fourth fairway and had four birdies in a five-hole stretch around the turn, for an 8-under 64 and a one-shot victory.