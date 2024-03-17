Watch Now
Scheffler holes out for stellar eagle at No. 4
Scottie Scheffler holes out for an incredible eagle on the 14th hole in Round 4 of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.
Scheffler holes out for stellar eagle at No. 4
Scottie Scheffler holes out for an incredible eagle on the 14th hole in Round 4 of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.
Wagner's best moments at The Players Championship
Watch Johnson Wagner's best moments at the 2024 Players Championship, from course analysis to shot recreations, and more.
Schauffele moves up the leaderboard at The Players
Xander Schauffele explains what went well for him during an impressive third round at The Players Championship, as he currently stands atop the leaderboard.
Schauffele, Clark both in position to win Players
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner give their take on who will win The Players Championship heading into the final day of play, making their respective cases for Xander Schauffele and Wyndham Clark.
Best, worst shots from TPC Sawgrass No. 17, Rd. 3
Check out the best, and worst shots from the iconic No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass during Round 3 of The Players Championship.
Player directors encouraged to meet PIF governor
Todd Lewis reports on PGA Tour Policy Board player directors being encouraged to meet with PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan. Plus, hear from Peter Malnati on players having input in unifying the game.
Highlights: Schauffele leads Players after Rd. 3
Watch highlights as Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark and Brian Harman lead a stacked field through Round 3 at the Players Championship 2024.
Wagner explains difficulties of No. 17
Johnson Wagner describes what makes No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass so difficult, taking a shot to prove how strenuous it can be.
Clark has 'off day' in The Players Champ. Round 3
Hear from Wyndham Clark on his third round at TPC Sawgrass before the crew breaks his day down on Live From The Players Championship.
Schauffele's putting has made 'the difference'
Brandel Chamblee and Paul McGinley analyze Xander Schauffele's Round 3 performance at The Players Championship, explaining why he has "a lot to prove" heading into Round 4.
Highlights: The Players Championship, Round 3
Check out the best moments from Round 3 of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, where Xander Schauffele has the lead.