The Players Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from the $25 million purse

  
Published March 10, 2025 12:56 PM

As the PGA Tour’s flagship event, The Players Championship offers the largest purse with the largest first-place payout on the season schedule.

The field of 144 will compete for $25 million, with $4.5 million going to the champion on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.

A cut to the low 65 and ties will be made following the second round in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Here’s a look at the purse breakdown:

FINISHPRIZE MONEY
Win$4,500,000
2.$2,725,000
3.$1,725,000
4.$1,225,000
5.$1,025,000
6.$906,250
7.$843,750
8.$781,250
9.$731,250
10.$681,250
11.$631,250
12.$581,250
13.$531,250
14.$481,250
15.$456,250
16.$431,250
17.$406,250
18.$381,250
19.$356,250
20.$331,250
21.$306,250
22.$281,250
23.$261,250
24.$241,250
25.$221,250
26.$201,250
27.$193,750
28.$186,250
29.$178,750
30.$171,250
31.$163,750
32.$156,250
33.$148,750
34.$142,500
35.$136,250
36.$130,000
37.$123,750
38.$118,750
39.$113,750
40.$108,750
41.$103,750
42.$98,750
43.$93,750
44.$88,750
45.$83,750
46.$78,750
47.$73,750
48.$69,750
49.$66,250
50.$64,250
51.$62,750
52.$61,250
53.$60,250
54.$59,250
55.$58,750
56.$58,250
57.$57,750
58.$57,250
59.$56,750
60.$56,250
61.$55,750
62.$55,250
63.$54,750
64.$54,250
65.$53,750