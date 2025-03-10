The Players Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from the $25 million purse
Published March 10, 2025 12:56 PM
As the PGA Tour’s flagship event, The Players Championship offers the largest purse with the largest first-place payout on the season schedule.
The field of 144 will compete for $25 million, with $4.5 million going to the champion on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.
A cut to the low 65 and ties will be made following the second round in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Here’s a look at the purse breakdown:
|FINISH
|PRIZE MONEY
|Win
|$4,500,000
|2.
|$2,725,000
|3.
|$1,725,000
|4.
|$1,225,000
|5.
|$1,025,000
|6.
|$906,250
|7.
|$843,750
|8.
|$781,250
|9.
|$731,250
|10.
|$681,250
|11.
|$631,250
|12.
|$581,250
|13.
|$531,250
|14.
|$481,250
|15.
|$456,250
|16.
|$431,250
|17.
|$406,250
|18.
|$381,250
|19.
|$356,250
|20.
|$331,250
|21.
|$306,250
|22.
|$281,250
|23.
|$261,250
|24.
|$241,250
|25.
|$221,250
|26.
|$201,250
|27.
|$193,750
|28.
|$186,250
|29.
|$178,750
|30.
|$171,250
|31.
|$163,750
|32.
|$156,250
|33.
|$148,750
|34.
|$142,500
|35.
|$136,250
|36.
|$130,000
|37.
|$123,750
|38.
|$118,750
|39.
|$113,750
|40.
|$108,750
|41.
|$103,750
|42.
|$98,750
|43.
|$93,750
|44.
|$88,750
|45.
|$83,750
|46.
|$78,750
|47.
|$73,750
|48.
|$69,750
|49.
|$66,250
|50.
|$64,250
|51.
|$62,750
|52.
|$61,250
|53.
|$60,250
|54.
|$59,250
|55.
|$58,750
|56.
|$58,250
|57.
|$57,750
|58.
|$57,250
|59.
|$56,750
|60.
|$56,250
|61.
|$55,750
|62.
|$55,250
|63.
|$54,750
|64.
|$54,250
|65.
|$53,750