The Players Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from the $25 million purse

As the PGA Tour’s flagship event, The Players Championship offers the largest purse with the largest first-place payout on the season schedule.

The field of 144 will compete for $25 million, with $4.5 million going to the champion on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.

A cut to the low 65 and ties will be made following the second round in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Here’s a look at the purse breakdown: