Top News

Jessie Diggins
Jessie Diggins clinches third cross-country skiing World Cup overall title
canada-short-track.jpg
Canada dominates World Short Track Speed Skating Championships
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at San Antonio Spurs
2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 20 Schedule Breakdown

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_12hoursebring_250315.jpg
Highlights: IMSA Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring
nbc_golf_penske_250315.jpg
Cauley shoots 6-under 66 in third round of Players
nbc_golf_roryclipv2_250315.jpg
Who can mount comeback in final round of Players?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Jessie Diggins
Jessie Diggins clinches third cross-country skiing World Cup overall title
canada-short-track.jpg
Canada dominates World Short Track Speed Skating Championships
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at San Antonio Spurs
2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 20 Schedule Breakdown

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_12hoursebring_250315.jpg
Highlights: IMSA Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring
nbc_golf_penske_250315.jpg
Cauley shoots 6-under 66 in third round of Players
nbc_golf_roryclipv2_250315.jpg
Who can mount comeback in final round of Players?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2025 Players Championship, LIVE: Scores, results, leaderboard, updates, highlights from final round

Updates throughout the final round of The Players Championship.

Updated 
Highlights: The Players Championship, Round 3
March 15, 2025 07:45 PM
Relive the best shots — and the most infuriating moments — from a carnage-filled third round of The Players Championship.

With TV and tee times moved up Sunday at TPC Sawgrass, players are looking to beat each other and Mother Nature.

Follow the final-round action of the $25 million Players Championship on the Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, with our live blog.

Full final-round leaderboard

Updates
Unfamiliar with J.J. Span? No more!
THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Round Three
Five things you need to know about 54-hole Players leader J.J. Spaun
From his skating dreams to his struggle with diabetes to now leading through three days at TPC Sawgrass, here’s a look at Spaun’s journey.
Tee times off the first and 10th holes
THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Round Three
The Players Championship 2025: Adjusted final-round tee times for Sunday at TPC Sawgrass
Tee times and groupings for the final round of The Players Championship with inclement weather looming.
TV times for Sunday
THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Round One
TV times pushed up Sunday at The Players Championship because of weather threat
With inclement weather in the afternoon forecast Sunday in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, PGA Tour and NBC officials have adjusted TV times.