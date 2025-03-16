2025 Players Championship, LIVE: Scores, results, leaderboard, updates, highlights from final round
Updates throughout the final round of The Players Championship.
Highlights: The Players Championship, Round 3
Relive the best shots — and the most infuriating moments — from a carnage-filled third round of The Players Championship.
With TV and tee times moved up Sunday at TPC Sawgrass, players are looking to beat each other and Mother Nature.
Follow the final-round action of the $25 million Players Championship on the Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, with our live blog.
Updates
From his skating dreams to his struggle with diabetes to now leading through three days at TPC Sawgrass, here’s a look at Spaun’s journey.
Tee times and groupings for the final round of The Players Championship with inclement weather looming.
With inclement weather in the afternoon forecast Sunday in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, PGA Tour and NBC officials have adjusted TV times.