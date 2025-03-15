The Players Championship 2025: Adjusted final-round tee times for Sunday at TPC Sawgrass
The 51st edition of The Players Championship will (hopefully) conclude Sunday on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.
With thunderstorms forecast for the afternoon in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, TV and tee times have been moved up.
Players will go off the first and 10th holes in threesomes, from 8-10:01 a.m. EDT. Here’s a look at the tee times and groupings for Sunday, with $4.5 million going to the winner (click here for full purse payout):
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|8:00 AM
EDT
|1
Jesper Svensson
Aaron Rai
Keegan Bradley
|8:00 AM
EDT
|10
Ryan Fox
Jordan Spieth
Joe Highsmith
|8:11 AM
EDT
|1
Davis Riley
Justin Thomas
Justin Lower
|8:11 AM
EDT
|10
Matt McCarty
Harris English
Jacob Bridgeman
|8:22 AM
EDT
|1
Tommy Fleetwood
Collin Morikawa
Mac Meissner
|8:22 AM
EDT
|10
Will Zalatoris
Matt Kuchar
Billy Horschel
|8:33 AM
EDT
|1
Tom Hoge
Taylor Moore
Taylor Pendrith
|8:33 AM
EDT
|10
Russell Henley
Joel Dahmen
Austin Eckroat
|8:44 AM
EDT
|1
Tom Kim
Daniel Berger
Denny McCarthy
|8:44 AM
EDT
|10
Hayden Springer
Beau Hossler
Shane Lowry
|8:55 AM
EDT
|1
Sam Ryder
Scottie Scheffler
Min Woo Lee
|8:55 AM
EDT
|10
Camilo Villegas
Will Chandler
Chandler Phillips
|9:06 AM
EDT
|1
Chris Kirk
Davis Thompson
Robert MacIntyre
|9:06 AM
EDT
|10
Sahith Theegala
Sungjae Im
Matthieu Pavon
|9:17 AM
EDT
|1
Jake Knapp
J.T. Poston
Ryan Gerard
|9:17 AM
EDT
|10
Byeong Hun An
Isaiah Salinda
Carson Young
|9:28 AM
EDT
|1
Max McGreevy
Patrick Cantlay
Sepp Straka
|9:28 AM
EDT
|10
Charley Hoffman
Si Woo Kim
C.T. Pan
|9:39 AM
EDT
|1
Akshay Bhatia
Danny Walker
Stephan Jaeger
|9:39 AM
EDT
|10
Xander Schauffele
Rico Hoey
Kurt Kitayama
|9:50 AM
EDT
|1
Alex Smalley
Corey Conners
Rory McIlroy
|9:50 AM
EDT
|10
Jhonattan Vegas
Trey Mullinax
Cameron Young
|10:01 AM
EDT
|1
J.J. Spaun
Bud Cauley
Lucas Glover
|10:01 AM
EDT
|10
Rickie Fowler
Sami Valimaki
Emiliano Grillo