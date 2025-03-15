The Players Championship 2025: Adjusted final-round tee times for Sunday at TPC Sawgrass

The 51st edition of The Players Championship will (hopefully) conclude Sunday on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.

With thunderstorms forecast for the afternoon in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, TV and tee times have been moved up.

Players will go off the first and 10th holes in threesomes, from 8-10:01 a.m. EDT. Here’s a look at the tee times and groupings for Sunday, with $4.5 million going to the winner (click here for full purse payout):