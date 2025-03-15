 Skip navigation
The Players Championship 2025: Adjusted final-round tee times for Sunday at TPC Sawgrass

  
Published March 15, 2025 07:30 PM

The 51st edition of The Players Championship will (hopefully) conclude Sunday on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.

With thunderstorms forecast for the afternoon in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, TV and tee times have been moved up.

THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Round One
TV times pushed up Sunday at The Players Championship because of weather threat
With inclement weather in the afternoon forecast Sunday in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, PGA Tour and NBC officials have adjusted TV times.

Players will go off the first and 10th holes in threesomes, from 8-10:01 a.m. EDT. Here’s a look at the tee times and groupings for Sunday, with $4.5 million going to the winner (click here for full purse payout):

Time
TeePlayers
8:00 AM
EDT		1

Jesper Svensson

Aaron Rai

Keegan Bradley

8:00 AM
EDT		10

Ryan Fox

Jordan Spieth

Joe Highsmith

8:11 AM
EDT		1

Davis Riley

Justin Thomas

Justin Lower

8:11 AM
EDT		10

Matt McCarty

Harris English

Jacob Bridgeman

8:22 AM
EDT		1

Tommy Fleetwood

Collin Morikawa

Mac Meissner

8:22 AM
EDT		10

Will Zalatoris

Matt Kuchar

Billy Horschel

8:33 AM
EDT		1

Tom Hoge

Taylor Moore

Taylor Pendrith

8:33 AM
EDT		10

Russell Henley

Joel Dahmen

Austin Eckroat

8:44 AM
EDT		1

Tom Kim

Daniel Berger

Denny McCarthy

8:44 AM
EDT		10

Hayden Springer

Beau Hossler

Shane Lowry

8:55 AM
EDT		1

Sam Ryder

Scottie Scheffler

Min Woo Lee

8:55 AM
EDT		10

Camilo Villegas

Will Chandler

Chandler Phillips

9:06 AM
EDT		1

Chris Kirk

Davis Thompson

Robert MacIntyre

9:06 AM
EDT		10

Sahith Theegala

Sungjae Im

Matthieu Pavon

9:17 AM
EDT		1

Jake Knapp

J.T. Poston

Ryan Gerard

9:17 AM
EDT		10

Byeong Hun An

Isaiah Salinda

Carson Young

9:28 AM
EDT		1

Max McGreevy

Patrick Cantlay

Sepp Straka

9:28 AM
EDT		10

Charley Hoffman

Si Woo Kim

C.T. Pan

9:39 AM
EDT		1

Akshay Bhatia

Danny Walker

Stephan Jaeger

9:39 AM
EDT		10

Xander Schauffele

Rico Hoey

Kurt Kitayama

9:50 AM
EDT		1

Alex Smalley

Corey Conners

Rory McIlroy

9:50 AM
EDT		10

Jhonattan Vegas

Trey Mullinax

Cameron Young

10:01 AM
EDT		1

J.J. Spaun

Bud Cauley

Lucas Glover

10:01 AM
EDT		10

Rickie Fowler

Sami Valimaki

Emiliano Grillo