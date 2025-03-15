TV times pushed up Sunday at The Players Championship because of weather threat

TV times will be pushed up Sunday for the final round of The Players Championship with inclement weather in the afternoon forecast.

Live coverage is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. EDT on Golf Channel and Peacock with NBC picking up the broadcast at noon (Peacock will carry coverage from start to finish). Sunday’s TV and streaming schedule from the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass (all times EDT):

Live From The Players



Final-round live coverage



Live From The Players



Players will go out in threesomes off the first and 10th tees, between 8-10:01 a.m. EDT.

The current Sunday forecast in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, calls for likely thunderstorms and a 60% chance of rain between 3-5 p.m., with possible severe storms. Winds are expected to gust up to 30 mph and blow 15-25 mph steadily throughout the late morning and afternoon.