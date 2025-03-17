 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Final Round
What is The Players Championship playoff format?
Boxing gloves
Boxing recommended to stay on Olympic program for LA 2028 by IOC Executive Board
THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Final Round
How to watch Monday’s playoff with Rory McIlroy and J.J. Spaun in the 2025 Players Championship

Top Clips

nbc_pft_mylesgarrett_250317.jpg
Garrett: It’s always been about winning, not money
nbc_pft_kupp_250317.jpg
Seahawks are ‘the perfect niche’ for Kupp
nbc_oht_bakerbarnesint_250314.jpg
Dr. Barnes discusses growth of women’s basketball

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Final Round
What is The Players Championship playoff format?
Boxing gloves
Boxing recommended to stay on Olympic program for LA 2028 by IOC Executive Board
THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Final Round
How to watch Monday’s playoff with Rory McIlroy and J.J. Spaun in the 2025 Players Championship

Top Clips

nbc_pft_mylesgarrett_250317.jpg
Garrett: It’s always been about winning, not money
nbc_pft_kupp_250317.jpg
Seahawks are ‘the perfect niche’ for Kupp
nbc_oht_bakerbarnesint_250314.jpg
Dr. Barnes discusses growth of women’s basketball

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Spaun splashes hole 17 tee shot in Players playoff

March 17, 2025 09:29 AM
Rory McIlroy's one-stroke lead over J.J. Spaun turned into a massive advantage on 17, with the latter splashing his tee shot past the island green after McIlroy had hit the green.
Up Next
nbc_golf_theplayersrd4short_v2_250316.jpg
14:53
Highlights: The Players Championship, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lf_formatrorywin_250316.jpg
9:44
Losing Players wouldn’t be ‘crusher’ for McIlroy
Now Playing
nbc_golf_spaunsegment_250316.jpg
13:36
‘Steely nerves’ help Spaun force Players playoff
Now Playing
nbc_golf_johnsonsegment_250316.jpg
3:40
Wagner aces Rory, Spaun chips at Players 16th hole
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roryescapes_250316.jpg
7:30
McIlroy’s escapes proving pivotal at The Players
Now Playing
nbc_golf_spaun18_250316.jpg
1:30
Spaun’s winning putt settles JUST short at Players
Now Playing
nbc_golf_spaunintv_250316.jpg
1:06
Spaun able to grind out final round of The Players
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roryintv_250316.jpg
1:50
McIlroy hoping to reset and win Players in playoff
Now Playing
nbc_golf_spaunv2_250316.jpg
1:13
Spaun smartly gets relief into fairway at Players
Now Playing
nbc_golf_keeganacev2_250316.jpg
1:04
Bradley makes second ace of the season at Players
Now Playing