How to watch Monday’s playoff with Rory McIlroy and J.J. Spaun in the 2025 Players Championship

  
Published March 16, 2025 07:26 PM

Despite best efforts, the PGA Tour could not avoid Mother Nature Sunday in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

TV and tee times were bumped up for the final round, but play was eventually suspended at 1:15 p.m. EDT. Following a four-hour delay, play resumed. There was enough time to finish regulation — but a playoff will be needed to determine the 51st winner of The Players Championship.

Rory McIlroy (68) and J.J. Spaun (72) finished 72 holes tied at 12 under par. With daylight fading quickly, there was no time Sunday evening for a three-hole aggregate playoff.

Play will resume at 9 a.m. EDT with live coverage on Golf Channel, Peacock and the NBC Sports app. “Live From The Players” will immediately follow on Golf Channel and the app.

Here’s the official format:

  • Three-hole aggregate playoff: Nos. 16, 17 and 18;
  • If they are still tied, it becomes sudden death, starting at the par-3 17th and then going to the par-4 18th, if necessary;
  • If still tied, they will continue sudden death, in order, on Nos. 16, 17, 18.