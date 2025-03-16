What is The Players Championship playoff format?

Each “major” event in men’s golf has its own playoff format. This is how an extra session would play out at The Players Championship:

Three-hole aggregate playoff: Nos. 16, 17 and 18;

If two or more players are still tied, it becomes sudden death, starting at the par-3 17th and then going to the par-4 18th, if necessary;

If still tied, players will continue sudden death, in order, on Nos. 16, 17, 18.

There have been five playoffs in Players Championship history. The current format was instituted in 2014 and most recently employed in 2015, when Rickie Fowler defeated Kevin Kisner with a birdie on the 17th hole in sudden death (fourth extra hole).