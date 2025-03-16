 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CYCLING-FRA-PARIS-NICE-2025
American cyclist Matteo Jorgenson wins back-to-back Paris-Nice titles
THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Final Round
Play suspended during final round of Players Championship
ISU World Cup Speed Skating - Heerenveen
Jordan Stolz finishes speed skating worlds with two silvers, one bronze

Top Clips

nbc_golf_keeganacev2_250316.jpg
Bradley makes second ace of the season at Players
nbc_pl_artetaintv_250316.jpg
Arteta: Arsenal ‘were better’ than Chelsea
nbc_pl_enzomarescaintv_250316.jpg
Maresca: ‘It’s a shame’ Chelsea lost to Arsenal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CYCLING-FRA-PARIS-NICE-2025
American cyclist Matteo Jorgenson wins back-to-back Paris-Nice titles
THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Final Round
Play suspended during final round of Players Championship
ISU World Cup Speed Skating - Heerenveen
Jordan Stolz finishes speed skating worlds with two silvers, one bronze

Top Clips

nbc_golf_keeganacev2_250316.jpg
Bradley makes second ace of the season at Players
nbc_pl_artetaintv_250316.jpg
Arteta: Arsenal ‘were better’ than Chelsea
nbc_pl_enzomarescaintv_250316.jpg
Maresca: ‘It’s a shame’ Chelsea lost to Arsenal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

What is The Players Championship playoff format?

  
Published March 16, 2025 12:58 PM

Each “major” event in men’s golf has its own playoff format. This is how an extra session would play out at The Players Championship:

  • Three-hole aggregate playoff: Nos. 16, 17 and 18;
  • If two or more players are still tied, it becomes sudden death, starting at the par-3 17th and then going to the par-4 18th, if necessary;
  • If still tied, players will continue sudden death, in order, on Nos. 16, 17, 18.

There have been five playoffs in Players Championship history. The current format was instituted in 2014 and most recently employed in 2015, when Rickie Fowler defeated Kevin Kisner with a birdie on the 17th hole in sudden death (fourth extra hole).