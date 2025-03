The Players Championship 2025: Second-round tee times, groupings at TPC Sawgrass

The 51st edition of The Players Championship continues Friday, March 14, on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.

The grouping of world Nos. 1, 2 and 3 — Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele, respectively — will again play together, going out at 8:24 a.m. EDT.



Here’s a look at the full groupings and tee times for the second round in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida: