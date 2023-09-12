Watch Now
Can Wilson lead the Jets to success post-Rodgers?
Michael Holley and Reeta Hubbard, "The NFL Chick," question if Zach Wilson can lead the New York Jets to success after Aaron Rodgers' season-ending injury in Week 1.
The significance of Trotter’s lawsuit against NFL
Michael Holley and Reeta Hubbard, "The NFL Chick," are joined by Natalie to discuss Jim Trotter's racial discrimination claim against the NFL and the significance of the lawsuit.
Jets ‘back at square one’ after Rodgers’ injury
Michael Holley and Reeta Hubbard, "The NFL Chick," break down Aaron Rodgers' season-ending Achilles injury in his first game with the New York Jets and what the team can do to somehow win the AFC East in 2023.
Gauff’s US Open win was a ‘powerful’ moment
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss Coco Gauff's US Open victory and why they are inspired by the 19-year-old tennis star.
Richardson can build on debut performance
Lawrence Jackson Jr. saw plenty of encouraging signs from Anthony Richardson’s first NFL game and areas of progression that can push up up multiple levels.
Cowboys proved they’re among NFC elite vs. Giants
Michael Holley and Michael Smith react to the Cowboys’ dominant shutout of the Giants to open the 2023 season.
Can Browns win AFC North after beating Bengals?
Michael Holley, Michael Smith and Lawrence Jackson Jr. examine the hierarchy of the AFC North after the Browns’ surprising win over the Bengals.
Tagovailoa outplays Herbert in Week 1 win
Lawrence Jackson Jr. explains why the Dolphins’ win over the Chargers exemplified why he believes Tua Tagovailoa is a better quarterback than Justin Herbert.
Sanders reinforcing credibility as a coach
Colorado’s win over Nebraska proved the Buffaloes aren’t one-trick ponies and that Deion Sanders is a legitimate head coach aside from the hype.
Purdy, 49ers don’t miss a beat vs. Steelers
Brock Purdy and the 49ers trounced the Steelers in Pittsburgh in Week 1. Is San Francisco primed to achieve their championship expectations?
Wilson, Stewart or Thomas for WNBA MVP Award?
Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson break down the race for the WNBA MVP Award, between the Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson, New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart and Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas.
Gauff isn’t ‘next Serena,’ she’s made her own name
Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson heap praise onto Coco Gauff, who's earned a spot in the US Open final at 19 years old and has become a star in her own right.