MLB: New York Yankees-Workouts
Yankees 3B DJ LeMahieu injures calf in spring training debut
2025 New Zealand Open: Day 4
Peake moment: Aussie pro and former biker-club member goes from prisoner to champion
MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton will open season on injured list due to elbow issues

Top Clips

nbc_ss_erinjacksonv2_250302.jpg
Jackson speeds past Wójcik for 500m World Cup win
nbc_wcbb_uscvsucla_250301.jpg
HLs: Watkins, USC handle UCLA to win Big Ten crown
daytona_thumb.jpg
Highlights: Supercross Round 8, Daytona

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB: New York Yankees-Workouts
Yankees 3B DJ LeMahieu injures calf in spring training debut
2025 New Zealand Open: Day 4
Peake moment: Aussie pro and former biker-club member goes from prisoner to champion
MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees
Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton will open season on injured list due to elbow issues

nbc_ss_erinjacksonv2_250302.jpg
Jackson speeds past Wójcik for 500m World Cup win
nbc_wcbb_uscvsucla_250301.jpg
HLs: Watkins, USC handle UCLA to win Big Ten crown
daytona_thumb.jpg
Highlights: Supercross Round 8, Daytona

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Dylan Naidoo birdies first playoff hole to win rain-hit South African Open

  
Published March 2, 2025 12:12 PM
DURBAN, South Africa — Dylan Naidoo held his nerve on the first playoff hole to sink a birdie putt and win the rain-marred South African Open on Sunday for his first DP World Tour win.

The fourth round was first suspended and then canceled due to a flooded course at the Durban Country Club.

The 27-year-old South African went to a playoff against Englishman Laurie Canter on the 18th hole, and both teed off well.

Investec South African Open Championship 2025 - Day Three
But Naidoo’s superb second shot saw his chip from the fairway land near the flag, while Canter overhit his effort and saw his ball roll to the edge of the green.

Canter then overhit his birdie attempt, leaving Naidoo a putt for victory on home soil.

After the ball dropped in, Naidoo leaned back and his cap fell off as he put his head in his hands. He then hugged his caddie and let out a disbelieving laugh.

“I don’t know what to say, it just feels like a dream. Am I going to wake up at some point?” a jubilant Naidoo said moments later. ”I don’t know what to say. This is a special moment for me, for everybody here in Durban. Jeepers!”

Naidoo set a new course record when he carded an 11-under 61 in the second round and felt the support of the home crowd.

“Yesterday, I felt like I was Tiger Woods, there were so many people, so much energy,” Naidoo said.

His victory earns him a spot at the British Open at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, while Canter leads the Race to Dubai Rankings.

Englishman Dale Whitnell, who made two holes-in-one in the same round on Friday, tied for seventh with Italian Andrea Pavan at 11 under overall.