Detroit OF Parker Meadows out indefinitely with nerve issue in throwing arm

  
Published March 2, 2025 01:58 PM

LAKELAND, Fla. — Detroit center fielder Parker Meadows is out indefinitely with a nerve issue in his throwing arm.

Manager A.J. Hinch said Saturday that there is no timetable for his return from the issue in his upper right arm. The Tigers haven’t yet ruled him out for Opening Day but for now he can’t do any baseball activities.

“My understanding is that we’re in a wait-and-see (situation),” Hinch told reporters. “We’ve got to get that nerve firing again for him to resume baseball activities. Could be short. Could linger a little bit. No one has a firm timetable on when that can be, but we feel like we’re on a really good path now that we have the diagnosis (and) we now have a treatment plan.”

Meadows was injured in Detroit’s spring training opener on February 22 on a throw from center field. It took some time to pinpoint what the problem was before the Tigers announced that he’d be out indefinitely.

The 25-year-old hit .244 with nine home runs and 28 RBIs in 82 games last season. He played well in the postseason, batting .269 with a hit in each of the team’s seven playoff games as the Tigers reached the American League Division Series.