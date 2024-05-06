Watch Now
Edwards showing 'sophistication' in playoff run
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill break down Anthony Edwards' "adult-like" performance for the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. the Denver Nuggets, and what to expect from both teams in the rest of the series.
Nothing off limits in Tom Brady roast
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill discuss the "surprisingly hilarious" Tom Brady roast that included star attendees like Kevin Hart, Rob Gronkowski, Bill Belichick and more.
Why LeBron is a ‘victim of his own intelligence’
Vincent Goodwill explains why he believes Darvin Ham was fired as the Los Angeles Lakers head coach, while Michael Holley wonders about LeBron James' impact on the decision.
Can ‘culturally-relevant’ Knicks keep momentum?
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill preview Game 1 of of the New York-Indiana series, and debate whether the Knicks will be able to slow the game down vs. one of the strongest offensive teams in the NBA in the Pacers.
Is Butler the best player on a championship team?
Michael Holley explains why he believes Jimmy Butler is an "inflated player," while Vincent Goodwill thinks the Miami Heat roster needs help in order to get consistently on the winning track.
Coleman’s personality gives Bills a Diggs antidote
Michael Smith and Michael Holley can't get enough of Keon Coleman's electric persona in addition to what he will add on the field for the Buffalo Bills.
Ex-GM’s comments on Falcons were ‘inflammatory’
Michael Holley and Michael Smith dissect the fallout from the Falcons' first-round selection of Michael Penix JR. and comments from a former GM saying there was no "adult supervision" behind the pick.
Steelers smart to try Fields as kick returner?
Michael Smith and Michael Holley debate whether the Pittsburgh Steelers' using Justin Fields as a kick returner would be insulting or ingenious.
Beverley showcases lack of maturity again
Michael Holley and Michael Smith call out Patrick Beverley after the Bucks guard threw the ball at a fan near the end of Milwaukee’s elimination defeat and refused to talk to a reporter afterward.
Embiid is the constant in 76ers’ failures
After another playoff defeat in which he was physically compromised, it’s fair to wonder if Joel Embiid will ever get over the hump with the Philadelphia 76ers.
What are Pacers’ chances of beating Knicks?
Michael Smith is looking forward to a potential Celtics-Knicks Eastern Conference Final, but Michael Holley warns against overlooking the Indiana Pacers.
Holley: Bucks lost their championship vision
Michael Smith sees the Bucks losing in the first round with an injury excuse as their best outcome, but Michael Holley thinks Milwaukee’s championship window has closed.