Commanders get crucial 'value picks' in NFL draft
Mike Jones joins Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill to discuss the 2024 NFL Draft, and why the Washington Commanders deserve credit for selecting crucial pieces to fill their positions of need.
Parker announces retirement from WNBA
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill reflect on Candace Parker's 16-season WNBA career, and the ways she has shaped the women's game on and off the court.
Clippers ‘showed gumption’ in Game 4 win vs. Mavs
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill discuss the evenly-matched series between the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks, specifically the strength of James Harden's performance.
‘No excuses’ for Eagles, Sirianni next season
Mike Jones joins Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill to discuss the Philadelphia Eagles offseason, which has created a team of young talent that is "well-positioned" to continue to revamp and reload.
NYG focus on playmakers instead of a QB in draft
Mike Jones joins Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill to explain that the New York Giants did not take a QB in the 2024 NFL Draft because they wanted to invest in offensive weapons.
Knicks ‘wanted it more’ vs. 76ers in Game 4
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill discuss the Knicks taking a 3-1 series lead over the 76ers, and break down what is going right for New York and wrong for Philadelphia.
Suns are ‘stuck’ following playoffs sweep
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill discuss the Phoenix Suns being swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA playoffs, and assess where Kevin Durant and the team goes from here.
Edwards leadership of Timberwolves is ‘refreshing’
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill discuss the Minnesota Timberwolves dominant performance over the Phoenix Suns in the playoffs, and the crucial role Anthony Edwards has played in the team's success.
Bills help Chiefs land fastest player in NFL draft
The Buffalo Bills brokered a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs that helped the reigning Super Bowl champions land speedy Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy at No. 28 in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Raiders ‘take right approach’ by drafting Bowers
Brother From Another evaluates the Las Vegas Raiders selection of Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, discussing why he's a a great fit for their offense.
Falcons did Cousins dirty by drafting Penix Jr.
Brother From Another explains why the Atlanta Falcons did veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins dirty by selecting Washington's Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
MIN, NE tried ‘shooting their shot’ for Herbert
Brother From Another discusses the Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots' attempts to strike a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers for quarterback Justin Herbert.