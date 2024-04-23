Watch Now
White, Trossard reacts to Arsenal's win v. Chelsea
Leandro Trossard and Ben White discuss Arsenal's five-goal victory over Chelsea at the Emirates.
Up Next
PL Update: Arsenal trounce hapless Chelsea
PL Update: Arsenal trounce hapless Chelsea
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard analyze Arsenal's 5-0 win against Chelsea were Kai Havertz and Ben White led the Gunners to an historic win over the inconsistent Blues.
Arsenal put on a clinic in 5-0 rout of Chelsea
Arsenal put on a clinic in 5-0 rout of Chelsea
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard react to Arsenal's 5-0 drubbing of Chelsea at the Emirates.
Everton v. Liverpool a must-win for both sides
Everton v. Liverpool a must-win for both sides
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard preview Wednesday's Mersyside Derby between Everton and Liverpool, where both sides are desperate for victory for completely different reasons.
Partey: Arsenal deserved 5-0 win over Chelsea
Partey: Arsenal deserved 5-0 win over Chelsea
Thomas Partey reacts to Arsenal's impressive 5-0 win against Chelsea at the Emirates.
Chelsea’s lack of leadership evident v. Arsenal
Chelsea's lack of leadership evident v. Arsenal
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard discuss Chelsea's outlook moving forward under Mauricio Pochettino following the Blues' blowout loss to Arsenal at the Emirates.
Pochettino laments blowout loss to Arsenal
Pochettino laments blowout loss to Arsenal
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino speaks to the media following his side's 5-0 loss to Arsenal at the Emirates.
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Chelsea Matchweek 35
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Chelsea Matchweek 35
Relive Arsenal's 5-0 rout of Chelsea thanks to braces from both Kai Havertz and Ben White at the Emirates to put the Gunners back on top of the table ahead of Matchweek 35.
White’s chip makes it 5-0 for Arsenal v. Chelsea
White's chip makes it 5-0 for Arsenal v. Chelsea
Ben White's cross-turned-shot finds the back of the net to give Arsenal an incredible 5-0 lead against Chelsea at the Emirates.
Havertz puts Arsenal 4-0 in front of Chelsea
Havertz puts Arsenal 4-0 in front of Chelsea
The rout is on as Kai Havertz buries his second goal of the match to give Arsenal a commanding 4-0 lead over Chelsea at the Emirates.
Havertz gives Arsenal 3-0 lead against Chelsea
Havertz gives Arsenal 3-0 lead against Chelsea
Kai Havertz scores against his former club as he puts Arsenal 3-0 ahead of Chelsea in the second half at the Emirates.
White doubles Arsenal’s lead against Chelsea
White doubles Arsenal's lead against Chelsea
The Gunners have their well-earned two-goal cushion thanks to Ben White's close-range strike against Chelsea in the second half at the Emirates.