Wallace playing 'confident' at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Golf Central reviews Matt Wallace's best shots from another impressive day of play at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, where he found proficiency with his wedge in Round 2.
Highlights: 2024 Volvo China Open, Round 2
Watch the best shots from Round 2 of the DP World Tour's Volvo China Open in Shenzhen, China.
HLs: Day’s short game wows to barely make cut
Jason Day hit some great short-game shots and an unbelievable gotta-have-it putt on 18 to barely make the cut in the PGA Tour's CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
Highlights: Spieth misses cut after 1-under Rd. 2
Watch highlights -- and lowlights -- from Jordan Spieth's second round at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, which saw him shoot a 1-under 70 that wasn't low enough to make the cut.
Johnson ‘kind of in shock’ by 500-start milestone
Zach Johnson reflects on making his 500th career PGA Tour start in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and credits those around him for making it possible.
Knapp: Nice to ‘steal a few’ long putts in Round 2
On the heels of his second straight 7-under 64, Jake Knapp tells Rex Hoggard about how he carried momentum into Round 2 after a late finish to Round 1, his strong day on the greens and more.
Highlights: 2024 Volvo China Open, Round 1
Watch the best shots from Round 1 of the DP World Tour's Volvo China Open in Shenzhen, China.
Spieth: ‘Stalled’ in CJ Cup Byron Nelson Round 1
Jordan Spieth comments after his opening round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, in which he said he "stalled" early and "played the easy holes poorly."
Furyk split with longtime caddie Cowan ‘amicable’
Rex Hoggard explains the reasoning behind the split of Jim Furyk and Mike "Fluff" Cowan, who's departing the PGA Tour Champions for a return to the PGA Tour with C.T. Pan.
Day pleased with irons in CJ Cup Byron Nelson Rd 1
Jason Day speaks to Rex Hoggard after Round 1 of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, which saw him post a 5-under 66 on the strength of some improved iron play.
CJ Cup Byron Nelson odds preview: fades, longshots
Without Scottie Scheffler or Rory McIlroy in the field at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Jay Croucher joins Golf Central to preview betting markets before Paige Mackenzie highlights keys to victory at TPC Craig Ranch.