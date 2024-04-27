Watch Now
Gallagher curls in Chelsea's equalizer v. Villa
Conor Gallagher's left-footed strike finds it way into the top corner of the goal to make it 2-2 for Chelsea against Aston Villa late in the second half at Villa Park.
Up Next
Pochettino sounds off on VAR decision v. Villa
Pochettino sounds off on VAR decision v. Villa
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino shares his thoughts on the officiating in Chelsea's 2-2 draw against Aston Villa, where the Blues had a late winner disallowed by VAR.
Chelsea show fight in 2-2 draw against Aston Villa
Chelsea show fight in 2-2 draw against Aston Villa
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe react to Chelsea's impressive comeback from 2-0 down to salvage a point against Aston Villa at Villa Park in Matchweek 35.
Madueke pulls one back for Chelsea v. Aston Villa
Madueke pulls one back for Chelsea v. Aston Villa
Noni Madueke places his shot into the bottom corner of the net to give Chelsea a lifeline as Aston Villa now lead 2-1 in the second half at Villa Park.
Rogers guides Aston Villa to 2-0 lead over Chelsea
Rogers guides Aston Villa to 2-0 lead over Chelsea
Morgan Rogers nutmegs Trevor Chalobah with a perfectly-placed shot into the back of the net to make it 2-0 for Aston Villa over Chelsea at Villa Park.
Cucurella’s own goal puts Villa ahead of Chelsea
Cucurella's own goal puts Villa ahead of Chelsea
Aston Villa are off and running thanks to an own goal from Marc Cucurella to give the Villans an early 1-0 lead over Chelsea at Villa Park.
Extended HLs: Everton v. Brentford Matchweek 35
Extended HLs: Everton v. Brentford Matchweek 35
Everton are officially safe from relegation following their narrow win over Brentford at Goodison Park in Matchweek 35.
Gueye drills Everton in front of Brentford
Gueye drills Everton in front of Brentford
The Toffees take the lead thanks to Idrissa Gueye's powerful effort inside the box to make it 1-0 for Everton against Brentford at Goodison Park.
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Sheffield Matchweek 35
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Sheffield Matchweek 35
Sheffield United's return to the Premier League is officially over as Newcastle came from behind to rout the Blades 5-1 at St. James' Park to guarantee relegation for Chris Wilder's side.
Sheffield United relegated after loss at Newcastle
Sheffield United relegated after loss at Newcastle
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe react to Sheffield United's 5-1 loss to Newcastle, resulting in the Blades' relegation from the Premier League.
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Crystal Palace MWK 35
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Crystal Palace MWK 35
Rodrigo Muniz looked to have secured three points for Fulham before Jeffrey Schlupp unleashed a vicious strike from distance to give Crystal Palace a well-earned draw at Craven Cottage in Matchweek 35.
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Luton Town Matchweek 35
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Luton Town Matchweek 35
Goals from Hee-Chan Hwang and Toti Gomes proved to be the difference for Wolves in a closely-contested victory against Luton Town at the Molineux in Matchweek 35.