Watch Now
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Brighton Matchweek 35
Brighton suffer their fourth loss in their last six matches as Bournemouth put three past the Seagulls in an impressive victory at Vitality Stadium in Matchweek 35.
Up Next
Manchester City ‘find a way’ v. Nottingham Forest
Manchester City 'find a way' v. Nottingham Forest
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe analyze Nottingham Forest's missed opportunity against a less-than stellar Manchester City side at the City Ground in Matchweek 35.
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Man City MWK 35
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Man City MWK 35
Nottingham Forest had their fair share of chances to blow the title race wide open, but it was Manchester City who made the most of their opportunities in front of goal en route to a 2-0 victory at the City Ground.
Haaland nets Manchester City’s second v. Forest
Haaland nets Manchester City's second v. Forest
Erling Haaland breezes past Murillo and slots home Manchester City's second goal of the match to go up 2-0 over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.
Gvardiol’s header puts Man City ahead of Forest
Gvardiol's header puts Man City ahead of Forest
Josko Gvardiol scores his third goal in his last four matches with a powerful front-post header on Manchester City's set piece to give his side a 1-0 lead over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.
Arsenal show ‘grit’ and ‘spirit’ in win over Spurs
Arsenal show 'grit' and 'spirit' in win over Spurs
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe react to Arsenal's dramatic 3-2 win against Spurs to go top of the table at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Saka: Arsenal has ‘no room for error’
Saka: Arsenal has 'no room for error'
Bukayo Saka reacts to Arsenal's thrilling 3-2 victory against Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Matchweek 35.
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Arsenal Matchweek 35
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Arsenal Matchweek 35
Relive Arsenal's five-goal thriller against Tottenham in the North London Derby, where the Gunners took another step towards title contention with a nail-biting win over Spurs in Matchweek 35.
Son’s penalty gives Tottenham lifeline v. Arsenal
Son's penalty gives Tottenham lifeline v. Arsenal
Declan Rice's foul on Ben Davies is ruled a penalty after a VAR review, and Heung-Min Son blasts his effort into the back of the net to make it a one-goal game for Spurs against Arsenal late in the second half.
Kluivert drills Bournemouth 3-0 ahead of Brighton
Kluivert drills Bournemouth 3-0 ahead of Brighton
Justin Kluivert takes his time and unleashes a vicious strike into the Brighton goal to give the Cherries a commanding 3-0 lead in the second half at the Vitality Stadium.
Romero capitalizes on Raya’s error to score
Romero capitalizes on Raya's error to score
Game on? David Raya gifts Cristian Romero an open look on goal, and the Spurs defender buries his effort into the back of the net to reduce his side's deficit to 3-1 to Arsenal in the second half.
Unal doubles Bournemouth’s lead v. Brighton
Unal doubles Bournemouth's lead v. Brighton
Enes Unal guides his header into the back of the net to give the Cherries a two-goal advantage over the Seagulls in the second half at the Vitality Stadium.