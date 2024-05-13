 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Buescher:Reddick.jpg
Chris Buescher furious with Tyler Reddick after Darlington contact
AUTO: MAY 12 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
What drivers said after Brad Keselowski won at Darlington
Regions Tradition - Final Round
Doug Barron wins first PGA Tour Champions major at Regions Tradition

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_myrtlebeachclassichl_240512.jpg
Highlights: Gotterup wins Myrtle Beach Classic
nbc_golf_gc_xanderschauffeleintv_240512.jpg
Schauffele: Wells Fargo ‘got away from me quick’
nbc_golf_gc_rorymcilroyintv_240512.jpg
McIlroy’s confidence soaring at the right time

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Buescher:Reddick.jpg
Chris Buescher furious with Tyler Reddick after Darlington contact
AUTO: MAY 12 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
What drivers said after Brad Keselowski won at Darlington
Regions Tradition - Final Round
Doug Barron wins first PGA Tour Champions major at Regions Tradition

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_myrtlebeachclassichl_240512.jpg
Highlights: Gotterup wins Myrtle Beach Classic
nbc_golf_gc_xanderschauffeleintv_240512.jpg
Schauffele: Wells Fargo ‘got away from me quick’
nbc_golf_gc_rorymcilroyintv_240512.jpg
McIlroy’s confidence soaring at the right time

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Golf Channel podcast: Most faith in McIlroy, Scheffler or Koepka at PGA?

  
Published May 12, 2024 08:38 PM
Highlights: McIlroy breaks away in Wells Fargo
May 12, 2024 06:54 PM
Watch highlights of Rory McIlroy's final round of the Wells Fargo Championship, which saw him break away on the back nine to win comfortably.

Rory McIlroy won Sunday and won the last time the PGA was contested at Valhalla. Scottie Scheffler has won four of his last five starts, including the Masters. Brooks Koepka won in his most recent LIV start and is the defending PGA champ. So, who do you have the most faith in at the season’s second major?

In this edition, Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner answer that question. They also dive into McIlroy’s fourth Wells Fargo win, what happened to Xander Schauffele over the weekend, and Rex offers a crazy hot take about Anthony Kim.

  • 0:00: Takeaways from McIlroy’s come-from-behind win at Quail Hollow
  • 08:00: What happened to Schauffele over the weekend?
  • 12:00: Why does Rory have a decade-long major-less drought?
  • 17:00: What McIlroy’s subcommittee appointment means
  • 22:00: Who do you have the most faith in at the PGA: Rory, Scottie or Brooks?
  • 25:00: Rex drops a crazy hot take about Anthony Kim
  • 28:30: Would Tiger ever do a Tom Brady-esque roast?
  • 31:00: What to expect from us next week at the PGA Championship