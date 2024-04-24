 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_horse_laydenessay_230505.jpg
Kentucky Derby Triple Crown History: Winners by year, latest horse to win, records
brockbowersmock.jpg
2024 NFL Mock Draft 5.0: Broncos trade up for QB, Bowers slides, Bills take surprise WR in Rogers’ final mock
nbc_golf_gftgfull_240423.jpg
Zurich Classic Best Bets

Top Clips

nbc_pl_shudiazgoal_240424.jpg
Diaz blasts Blades 2-1 in front of Man United
nbc_pl_eveliv_branthwaitegoal_240424.jpg
Branthwaite puts Everton 1-0 in front of Liverpool
nbc_pl_mumaguiregoal_240424.jpg
Maguire heads Man United level v. Sheffield United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_horse_laydenessay_230505.jpg
Kentucky Derby Triple Crown History: Winners by year, latest horse to win, records
brockbowersmock.jpg
2024 NFL Mock Draft 5.0: Broncos trade up for QB, Bowers slides, Bills take surprise WR in Rogers’ final mock
nbc_golf_gftgfull_240423.jpg
Zurich Classic Best Bets

Top Clips

nbc_pl_shudiazgoal_240424.jpg
Diaz blasts Blades 2-1 in front of Man United
nbc_pl_eveliv_branthwaitegoal_240424.jpg
Branthwaite puts Everton 1-0 in front of Liverpool
nbc_pl_mumaguiregoal_240424.jpg
Maguire heads Man United level v. Sheffield United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Bogle puts Sheffield United in front of Man United

April 24, 2024 03:40 PM
Andre Onana's poor clearance allows Jayden Bogle in on goal, where he buries his effort to give the Blades an early 1-0 lead over Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Up Next
nbc_pl_shudiazgoal_240424.jpg
1:20
Diaz blasts Blades 2-1 in front of Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_eveliv_branthwaitegoal_240424.jpg
1:21
Branthwaite puts Everton 1-0 in front of Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mumaguiregoal_240424.jpg
1:04
Maguire heads Man United level v. Sheffield United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bousemenyogoal_240424.jpg
1:14
Semenyo nets Bournemouth’s go-ahead goal v. Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_artetaintv_240423.jpg
2:33
Arteta proud of ‘really sharp’ Arsenal v. Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_update_240423.jpg
6:58
PL Update: Arsenal trounce hapless Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_trossardwhite_240423.jpg
2:15
White, Trossard reacts to Arsenal’s win v. Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arschepostgamereaction_240423.jpg
3:11
Arsenal put on a clinic in 5-0 rout of Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mercysidederbypreview_240423.jpg
1:19
Everton v. Liverpool a must-win for both sides
Now Playing
nbc_pl_parteyintv_240423.jpg
1:01
Partey: Arsenal deserved 5-0 win over Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arschepostmatchdiscussionsecondone_240423.jpg
5:03
Chelsea’s lack of leadership evident v. Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_pochintv_240423.jpg
1:14
Pochettino laments blowout loss to Arsenal
Now Playing