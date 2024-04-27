Watch Now
Klopp declines to discuss title chances after draw
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaks to the media following his side's 2-2 draw against West Ham and declines to speak about the title race.
Up Next
Hwang powers Wolves 1-0 in front of Luton Town
Hwang powers Wolves 1-0 in front of Luton Town
Hee-Chan Hwang's shot takes a deflection but finds the back of the net to give Wolves a 1-0 lead over the Hatters in the first half at the Molineux.
Isak slots home Newcastle’s equalizer v. Blades
Isak slots home Newcastle's equalizer v. Blades
Alexander Isak's stellar form continues he times his run to perfection before burying his effort into the back of the net from an awkward angle to get Newcastle back on level terms against Sheffield United.
Ahmedhodzic stuns Newcastle to give Blades lead
Ahmedhodzic stuns Newcastle to give Blades lead
Sheffield United refuse to go down without a fight as Anel Ahmedhodzic nets the Blades' go-ahead goal against Newcastle early in the first half at St. James' Park.
Unpacking Liverpool’s contentious draw v. West Ham
Unpacking Liverpool's contentious draw v. West Ham
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe have a roundtable discussion regarding Liverpool's head-scratching draw against West Ham, where referee Anthony Taylor played a major role in the final result of the match.
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Liverpool Matchweek 35
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Liverpool Matchweek 35
Some late controversy marred what was an end-to-end match between West Ham and Liverpool, where the Hammers managed to steal a point against the Reds in a four-goal affair at London Stadium.
Antonio heads West Ham level at 2-2 v. Liverpool
Antonio heads West Ham level at 2-2 v. Liverpool
Just like that, the Hammers are back level thanks to Michail Antonio's towering header to make it 2-2 against Liverpool in the second half at London Stadium.
Areola’s own goal gives Liverpool lead v. West Ham
Areola's own goal gives Liverpool lead v. West Ham
A handful of deflections off West Ham players results in a scrappy go-ahead goal for Liverpool against West Ham in the second half at London Stadium.
Robertson volleys Liverpool level against West Ham
Robertson volleys Liverpool level against West Ham
Andy Robertson's quick thinking results in Liverpool's equalizer against West Ham just moments after the start of the second half at London Stadium.
Bowen heads West Ham in front of Liverpool
Bowen heads West Ham in front of Liverpool
Jarrod Bowen's header finds the back of the net to give West Ham a 1-0 lead over Liverpool just minutes before halftime at London Stadium.
Why Liverpool chose Slot as Klopp’s successor
Why Liverpool chose Slot as Klopp's successor
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe and the 2 Robbies to explain why Liverpool chose to appoint Feyenoord's Arne Slot as Jurgen Klopp's successor.
Can Tottenham dash Arsenal’s title hopes in derby?
Can Tottenham dash Arsenal's title hopes in derby?
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola preview the biggest North London derby in recent memory, with Arsenal's title dream and Tottenham's top-four hopes both riding on three points on Sunday.