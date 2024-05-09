Watch Now
Will Arsenal keep title dream alive v. Man United?
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards break down the keys to Arsenal's trip to Old Trafford, as Manchester United stand in the way of the Gunners' title hopes.
Up Next
Can Fulham throw wrench into City’s title bid?
Can Fulham throw wrench into City's title bid?
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola dig into Fulham's visit from Manchester City, who are three wins away from a fourth consecutive Premier League crown.
Liverpool ‘ran away with it’ in blowout win v. TOT
Liverpool 'ran away with it' in blowout win v. TOT
Leon Osman and Owen Hargreaves take a closer look into how Liverpool were to expose Tottenham's deficiencies in their 4-2 win over Spurs in Matchweek 36.
Analyzing Rice’s impact in Arsenal’s midfield
Analyzing Rice's impact in Arsenal's midfield
Leon Osman, Leroy Rosenior, and Owen Hargreaves discuss Declan Rice's influence in Arsenal's squad since his blockbuster move from West Ham this past summer.
Tottenham have ‘more questions than answers’
Tottenham have 'more questions than answers'
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Tim Sherwood, and Darren Lewis examine Tottenham's lackluster performance in a 4-2 loss to Liverpool and discuss if Ange Postecoglou needs to reconsider his stance on his coaching philosophy.
Will Man City slip up to open door for Arsenal?
Will Man City slip up to open door for Arsenal?
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Tim Sherwood, and Darren Lewis have a roundtable discussion regarding the Premier League Run In, and assess Manchester City's chances to close out the season without dropping points.
Salah ‘was a different human being’ v. Tottenham
Salah 'was a different human being' v. Tottenham
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe analyze Liverpool's impressive 4-2 victory over Tottenham, and Mustoe praises Mohamed Salah for his performance at Anfield.
Manchester City ‘blasted past’ Wolves
Manchester City 'blasted past' Wolves
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe examine Manchester City's 5-1 beatdown of Wolves, where Erling Haaland scored four goals in a dominant four-goal victory.
Rice is ‘a different class’ for Arsenal
Rice is 'a different class' for Arsenal
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe recap Arsenal's comfortable 3-0 win over Bournemouth to keep the pressure on Manchester City as the Premier League Run In continues.
PL Update: Crystal Palace pummel Manchester United
PL Update: Crystal Palace pummel Manchester United
Paul Burmeister, Robbie Earle, and Danny Higginbotham analyze Crystal Palace's impressive performance in a 4-0 win over Manchester United at Selhurst Park in Matchweek 36.
Ten Hag ‘very disappointed’ in performance v. CP
Ten Hag 'very disappointed' in performance v. CP
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag details what went wrong for his side in a 4-0 pummeling at the hands of Crystal Palace in Matchweek 36.
Eriksen praises fans for support v. Palace
Eriksen praises fans for support v. Palace
Christian Eriksen shares his appreciation for Manchester United's travelling fans fir their support despite his side's 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.