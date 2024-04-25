Watch Now
Foden details why he enjoys playing as a No. 10
Phil Foden joins Rebecca Lowe, and the 2 Robbies to share his takeaways from Manchester City's 4-0 victory over Brighton at the Amex.
Up Next
PL Update: Manchester City dismantle Brighton
PL Update: Manchester City dismantle Brighton
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe analyze Manchester City's four-goal win over Brighton, led by Phil Foden's first half brace at the Amex.
Guardiola: ‘Nobody is safe’ in title race
Guardiola: 'Nobody is safe' in title race
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to the media following his side's impressive 4-0 win against Brighton at the Amex.
Can Slot replace Klopp at Liverpool?
Can Slot replace Klopp at Liverpool?
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe debate over Arne Slot's fit at Liverpool following reports that he's in line to succeed Jurgen Klopp as the next Reds manager.
Man City made it look ‘so easy’ against Brighton
Man City made it look 'so easy' against Brighton
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe share their thoughts on Manchester City's 4-0 rout of Brighton at the Amex.
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Man City Matchweek 35
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Man City Matchweek 35
No Erling Haaland, no problem for Manchester City as Phil Foden's brace helped guide the Citizens to an impressive 4-0 victory over Brighton at the Amex.
Alvarez makes it 4-0 for Man City v. Brighton
Alvarez makes it 4-0 for Man City v. Brighton
The rout is on as Julian Alvarez nets Manchester City's fourth goal of the match against Brighton at the Amex.
Foden tucks away Man City’s third v. Brighton
Foden tucks away Man City's third v. Brighton
Phil Foden doubles his tally to give Manchester City a commanding 3-0 lead against Brighton in the first half at the Amex.
Foden’s free kick puts City 2-0 ahead of Brighton
Foden's free kick puts City 2-0 ahead of Brighton
Phil Foden's free kick takes a deflection on its way towards goal and finds the back of the net to double Manchester City's lead against Brighton at the Amex.
De Bruyne’s header gives Man City lead v. Brighton
De Bruyne's header gives Man City lead v. Brighton
Kyle Walker's cross finds a soaring Kevin De Bruyne, who guides his header into the back of the net to give Manchester City an early 1-0 lead over Brighton at the Amex.
Havertz ‘at his very best’ in rout of Chelsea
Havertz 'at his very best' in rout of Chelsea
Robbie Earle hits the tactics board to analyze Kai Havert's movement, set-up play, and finishing for Arsenal in the Gunners' 5-0 victory against Chelsea, his former team.
PL Update: Everton stun Liverpool
PL Update: Everton stun Liverpool
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard recap a chaotic day in the Premier League, where Everton shocked Liverpool, Man United survived a scare against Sheffield United, and Crystal Palace upended Newcastle.