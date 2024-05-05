 Skip navigation
Iga Swiatek Madrid Open
Iga Swiatek saves three match points to beat Aryna Sabalenka in Madrid Open final
150_kentucky_derby.jpg
Mystik Dan’s Narrow, Thrilling Kentucky Derby Win Ends a Perfect Week for Racing
Kentucky Derby
Previewing the 150th Kentucky Derby: Updated Odds and Analysis for Each Horse

Top Clips

nbc_smx_postden450_240504.jpg
Lawrence brothers make SX history in Round 16
nbc_smx_postden250_240504.jpg
Shimoda’s big Round 16 win; 250 West points tied
nbc_smx_supercrossdenver_240504.jpg
Highlights: Shimoda, J. Lawrence win SX Round 16

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Phillies’ Trea Turner to miss at least six weeks with a left hamstring injury

  
Published May 5, 2024 12:53 AM
Philadelphia Phillies SS Trea Turner

May 3, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner (7) scores a run ahead of the tag by San Francisco Giants pitcher Jordan Hicks (12) during the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

© John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

PHILADELPHIA — Trea Turner will miss at least six weeks with a left hamstring strain after being injured in the fourth inning of Philadelphia’s 4-3 win over the San Francisco Giants on Friday.

The Phillies placed the two-time All-Star shortstop on the 10-day injured list on Saturday, but Turner said he’ll need more time.

“I hate being hurt,” he said.

Turner has started all 30 games this season, helping the Phillies (22-11) enter Saturday with the most wins in baseball. He is hitting .343 with two homers, 10 doubles, nine RBIs and 10 stolen bases.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson, before knowing the extent of the absence, said losing Turner for any amount of time would be a blow.

“It’s a huge loss,” he said. “It’s Trea Turner, one of the best players in baseball.”

Turner had two hits in Friday’s game, when he helped the Phillies to their 14th win in the last 17 games.

He was injured on a stellar hustle play. He singled, stole second and scored from there on a passed ball on a walk to Bryce Harper. Philadelphia’s speedy shortstop just beat the tag by right-hander Jordan Hicks, and plate umpire Brian Walsh’s safe call was confirmed by video review.

“It was a great play,” Thomson said. “Won us a ballgame.”

Turner injured his left hamstring running the bases between third and home.

The Phillies recalled Kody Clemens from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to take Turner’s roster spot.