Manager Dave Martinez and GM Mike Rizzo fired by the Washington Nationals

  
Published July 6, 2025 06:50 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Manager Dave Martinez and general manager Mike Rizzo were fired by the Washington Nationals on Sunday amid their sixth consecutive losing season since winning the 2019 World Series.

The move came after the Nationals were swept by the Boston Red Sox. They are 37-53, and the only other National League club with a worse record is the Colorado Rockies.

Owner Mark Lerner announced the change, saying senior VP and assistant GM Mike DeBartolo would take over on an interim basis.

“Our family is eternally grateful for their years of dedication to the organization, including their roles in bringing a World Series trophy to Washington,” Lerner said. “While we are appreciative of their past successes, the on-field performance has not been where we or our fans expect it to be. This is a pivotal time for our club, and we believe a fresh approach and new energy is the best course of action for our team moving forward.”