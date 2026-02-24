 Skip navigation
Syndication: The Topeka Capital-Journal
White scores 23 as No. 14 Kansas rebounds with 69-56 win over No. 5 Houston
NCAA Basketball: Louisville at North Carolina
Seth Trimble scores a career-high 30 points as No. 18 UNC holds off No. 24 Louisville 77-74
WNBA
WNBA reportedly says March 10 deadline needed for new CBA to avoid delaying May 8 season start

Left-hander Chris Sale, Atlanta Braves agree to contract that adds $27 million for 2027 season

  
Published February 24, 2026 09:24 AM

ATLANTA — Left-hander Chris Sale and the Atlanta Braves agreed to a contract on Tuesday adding $27 million for the 2027 season.

A 36-year-old who won the 2024 NL Cy Young Award in his first season with Atlanta, Sale agreed to a deal that includes a $30 million team option for 2028.

Atlanta acquired Sale from Boston in December 2023 and he agreed to a reworked $38 million, two-year contract that included an $18 million club option for 2026. The Braves exercised the option in November.

Sale is 25-8 with a 2.46 ERA in 49 starts and one relief appearance with the Braves. He made the All-Star team twice, raising his total to nine.

He is 145-88 with a 3.01 ERA is 15 major league seasons with the Chicago White Sox (2010-16), Boston (2017-23) and Atlanta, striking out 2,579 in 2,084 innings. His 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings are the most among pitchers with 1,500 or more innings.

Sale has thrived with the Braves after making nine trips to the disabled and injured lists with the Red Sox, mostly with shoulder and elbow ailments. He had Tommy John surgery on March 30, 2020, and returned to a big league mound on Aug. 14, 2021.